Founding PSL holders light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Dec 28, 2020 at 02:00 PM
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – Founding Personal Seat License (PSL) holders performed the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Miami for the final home game of 2020 at Allegiant Stadium on December 26. Jackie Quarantiello-LaHiff, Spencer Kaplan, David Melroy, Wade Sears, Javier Anaya, John Tromboni, Dave Pappas, Matt Hudgins, Mitchell Weinstein, Sheila Creger and Jesse Alcala represented the Raiders' global fan base during the ceremony. At least one person from all 50 states and six foreign countries holds a PSL at Allegiant Stadium. The stadium could not have been built without them.

This marked the seventh consecutive time in 2020 that the Raiders have invited community members to participate in this prestigious ceremony. Representatives from Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders faced Los Angeles at Allegiant Stadium on December 17. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol performed the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the December 13 contest versus Indianapolis at Allegiant Stadium.

Men and women representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 22 game against Kansas City inside the facility that they proudly built. Airmen from Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs and Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to the November 15 game versus Denver at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders honored veterans and active-duty military for "Salute to Service."

Cancer survivors who were treated at healthcare facilities in Nevada and Utah joined Las Vegas Mayor and two-time breast cancer survivor Carolyn G. Goodman in lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before kickoff of the October 25 game versus Tampa Bay at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders commemorated the NFL's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" initiative. Before the October 4 game against Buffalo, the Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced New Orleans.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 16 primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

