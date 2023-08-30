Four key observations from the Raiders' initial 53-man roster

Don't sleep on these three

This trio makes the 53-man roster after serving most of their young careers as practice squad players. Bolton was on the practice squad for five teams before arriving to the Raiders, and was elevated to the active roster for a career-high 10 games in 2022. He had seven total tackles and a forced fumble this preseason. Wilkerson led the league in receptions this preseason (17) with 188 yards and a touchdown. The former New England Patriot has four career games under his belt.