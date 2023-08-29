Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves; the club announced Tuesday.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|David Agoha
|DE
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|McClendon Curtis
|G
|Cole Fotheringham
|TE
|Jaydon Grant
|S
|Tyler Hall
|CB
|Azizi Hearn
|CB
|Kana'i Mauga
|LB
|Sincere McCormick
|RB
|Netane Muti
|G
|Adam Plant
|DE
|John Samuel Shenker
|TE
|George Tarlas
|DE
|Drake Thomas
|LB
|Sam Webb
|CB
RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:
|Player
|Position
|Alex Bars
|G
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|WR
|Phillip Dorsett II
|WR
|Hroniss Grasu
|C
|Jaquan Johnson
|S
|Isaac Rochell
|DE
|Duke Shelley
|CB
|Cam Sims
|WR
|Damien Williams
|RB
|Jordan Willis
|DE
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:
|Player
|Position
|Dalton Wagner
|T
In addition, the Raiders have acquired a 2024 sixth-round pick via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for DT Neil Farrell Jr.