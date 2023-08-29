Raiders finalize initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:46 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves; the club announced Tuesday.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
Player Position
David Agoha DE
Matthew Butler DT
McClendon Curtis G
Cole Fotheringham TE
Jaydon Grant S
Tyler Hall CB
Azizi Hearn CB
Kana'i Mauga LB
Sincere McCormick RB
Netane Muti G
Adam Plant DE
John Samuel Shenker TE
George Tarlas DE
Drake Thomas LB
Sam Webb CB

RELEASED THE FOLLOWING PLAYERS:

Table inside Article
Player Position
Alex Bars G
Keelan Cole Sr. WR
Phillip Dorsett II WR
Hroniss Grasu C
Jaquan Johnson S
Isaac Rochell DE
Duke Shelley CB
Cam Sims WR
Damien Williams RB
Jordan Willis DE

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Table inside Article
Player Position
Dalton Wagner T

In addition, the Raiders have acquired a 2024 sixth-round pick via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for DT Neil Farrell Jr.

