Four Takeaways From Bill Musgrave's Thursday Press Conference

Oct 08, 2015 at 08:16 AM
eddie-paskal-headshot-2022
Eddie Paskal

Senior Writer/Editor

Prior to the Oakland Raiders Thursday practice, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave held his weekly press conference at the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.

Here is what we learned from his time behind the microphone.

Musgrave shared his thoughts on the Denver defense.

"They're playing at a high level. They're rushing the passer and getting after him. Playing the run well, too. You're right, they're a top-notch group."

He also stressed the importance of ball security.

"We've got to stay true to our values and our habits. Good ball security and make sure that we put our guys in good positions to be successful, game planning-wise and scheme-wise."

The game will be won in the trenches.

"It's going to be a tough match-up for us. We're looking forward to it. It will be a good test for us in Week 5. Glad they're coming to town. We're looking forward to it."

The offense is evolving.

"The run game is a process. We're evolving as an offense and growing. We definitely want more consistency in all phases, but definitely in the run game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

