Frontline medical workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Oct 06, 2020 at 11:15 AM
The Las Vegas Raiders invited Southern Nevada frontline medical workers to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of Sunday's game versus the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium to show appreciation for their continued service in our community. Frontline medical workers from throughout the valley, including Intermountain Healthcare, were afforded the honor.

The 20 frontline medical workers—all donning "20" jerseys to represent the 2020 inaugural season for the Raiders in Las Vegas—attended a private pregame reception at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before being transported to Allegiant Stadium to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch. Afterwards, the frontline medical workers provided their signatures that will be added to the illustrious list of names who have had the distinction of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Since the tradition began in 2011, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch. Before the inaugural game in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, Mrs. Carol Davis lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband when the Raiders faced the New Orleans Saints on September 21.

Prior to every game, the team and the fans would pay tribute to Mr. Davis by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch in his honor. The Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence…in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

