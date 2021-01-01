Gabe Jackson named 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders G Gabe Jackson has been selected as the Silver and Black's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Additionally, the award recognizes a player's efforts on and off the field, as well as their ability to overcome great adversity. The recipient is selected by a vote of his teammates.

Jackson has played in 99 NFL regular season contests and joins center Rodney Hudson as only two starting offensive linemen that have played in all 15 games for the Raiders so far this season. He has been entrenched as a starter at left, then right guard since his rookie year in 2014 and has overcome numerous injuries during his seven years with the Raiders. Jackson was the Raiders' third round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, where he was a four-year starter. The Liberty, Mississippi native played for his father in high school.