Gabe Jackson named 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Jan 01, 2021 at 10:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
jackson-award-thumb-2020-main

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders G Gabe Jackson has been selected as the Silver and Black's 2020 Ed Block Courage Award recipient. The Ed Block Courage Award is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Additionally, the award recognizes a player's efforts on and off the field, as well as their ability to overcome great adversity. The recipient is selected by a vote of his teammates.

Jackson has played in 99 NFL regular season contests and joins center Rodney Hudson as only two starting offensive linemen that have played in all 15 games for the Raiders so far this season. He has been entrenched as a starter at left, then right guard since his rookie year in 2014 and has overcome numerous injuries during his seven years with the Raiders. Jackson was the Raiders' third round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, where he was a four-year starter. The Liberty, Mississippi native played for his father in high school.

The Ed Block Courage Award annually honors one player from each NFL team. The award has become one of the most esteemed honors bestowed upon a player in the NFL, primarily because his selection is based upon a vote of his peers. The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. In 1989, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation formulated the Courage House National Support Network for Kids.

Related Content

news

Darren Waller receives Craig Long Award

TE Darren Waller was named the recipient of the seventh annual Craig Long Award Thursday, becoming the award's first two-time honoree. 
news

Raiders establish All For You Crew to address social injustice

The All For You Crew is focused on addressing social injustices by supporting Southern Nevada charities dedicated to helping the community through programs and opportunities involving three pillars: first responders, education and youth programming. 
news

Founding PSL holders light Al Davis Memorial Torch

PSL holders performed the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. 
news

Josh Jacobs and Darren Waller named to Pro Bowl

Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and TE Darren Waller have been named to the 2021 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.
news

Three Square Food Bank representatives light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Representatives from Three Square Food Bank of Las Vegas performed the prestigious honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders assist in development of young athletes through ELITE Academy 

The ongoing ELITE series consists of weekly virtual meetings with high school football programs in Southern Nevada featuring Raiders players and Alumni. 
news

Raiders sign Vic Beasley to 53-man roster, designate Takk McKinley for return from IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DE Vic Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Tuesday.
news

Southern Nevada law enforcement agencies light Al Davis Memorial Torch

 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo was accompanied by representatives from his department as well as the Henderson and North Las Vegas Police Departments and the Nevada Highway Patrol.
news

Raiders place S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List, activate DE Vic Beasley

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed S Jeff Heath on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad, the club announced Saturday.
news

Ingold named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide 

The Las Vegas Raiders announced today Alec Ingold as the Silver and Black's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.
news

Raiders sign CB Daryl Worley

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Daryl Worley, the club announced Wednesday.

