Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 19 Denver Broncos 20

Raiders 19, Broncos 20
- The Raiders fall to the Broncos by a score of 19-20, moving to 0-2 on the season.
- The Silver and Black drop to a 10-game advantage over the Broncos in the all-time regular season series at 62-52-2.
Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson
T Kolton Miller
G Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
G Gabe Jackson
T Donald Penn
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
WR Martavis Bryant
Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Brian Price
DE Bruce Irvin
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Derrick Johnson
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson
Game Themes
- In his 64th game, QB Derek Carr became the quickest Raider to surpass 15,000 career yards and just the fourth overall in the club's history to reach that mark.
- Carr set the franchise record for the highest completion percentage in the first half of play with 94.7 percent, completing 18-of-19 passes for 158 yards.
- Carr finished the day with a 90.6 completion percentage, which marks the fourth best single-game percentage in NFL history.
- WR Seth Roberts tied for the second most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted free agent in franchise history with 12.
- WR Amari Cooper finished the day with 116 yards, marking his 12th career game with 100-plus receiving yards.
Individual Highlights
QB Derek Carr
- On the first passing play of the game, a 23-yard reception by Jordy Nelson, Carr surpassed 15,000 career passing yards, doing so in just 64 games which marks the quickest any Raider has accomplished the feat.
- Carr is the fourth quarterback in franchise history to reach 15,000 passing yards.
- Carr led the Raiders down the field on the opening drive, orchestrating a 9-play, 67-yard drive lasting 5:27 that ended in a 26-yard field goal by Mike Nugent.
- On the Raiders first touchdown, Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard drive lasting 4:51 that culminated with a 1-yard rush by Marshawn Lynch to put the Raiders up 12-0 at the half.
- Carr set the franchise record for the highest completion percentage in the first half of play with 94.7 percent, completing 18-of-19 passes for 158 yards. The club's previous record was 94.1 percent set by Rich Gannon on Nov. 11, 2002, also against Denver.
- Carr's lone touchdown pass of the game came on a 20-yard reception by Seth Roberts with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
- Carr finished the game with a 90.6 completion percentage, which marks the fourth best single- game percentage in NFL history.
- Carr ended the day completing 29-of-32 passing for 288 yards with one TD for a passer rating of 114.6.
WR Amari Cooper
- Cooper recorded his 12th career 100-plus yard receiving game, finishing the day with 116 yards on 10 receptions (11.6 avg.) with a 30-yard long.
- Today's contest marked Cooper's best performance against the Broncos, beating his previous high of 56 yards.
DT Maurice Hurst
- On third-and-7 with 6:15 left in the second quarter, Hurst recorded the first sack of his NFL career by taking down Case Keenum for a loss of five yards.
- Hurst also earned his first career start in the contest.
RB Marshawn Lynch
- With 38 seconds left in the first half, Lynch punched it in from one yard out for the Raiders first touchdown of the day.
- This is the second time Lynch has started the season with a rushing touchdown in back-to-back contests, having done so in 2008 with Buffalo.
- Lynch finished the day with 18 carries for 65 yards (3.6 avg.) and one touchdown.
CB Rashaan Melvin
- Melvin recorded the Raiders first interception of the 2018 season, picking off Case Keenum at Oakland's 1-yard line. Melvin returned the interception 15 yards, the Raiders longest return since the 2016 season.
- Melvin ended the game with three tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and one interception.
K Mike Nugent
- Nugent put the Raiders on the board early in the first quarter with a 26-yard field, marking the 250th field goal of his career. Nugent ranks eighth in the league among active players in field goals made.
- Nugent split the uprights again in the second quarter, this time with a 46-yarder to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead.
WR Seth Roberts
- Roberts hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr to cap a 6-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:41, giving Oakland a 19-7 advantage with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
- Roberts ties for the second most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted free agent in franchise history with 12.
- Roberts ended the day with three receptions for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and one touchdown.