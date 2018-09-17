Game Notes

Presented by

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 19 Denver Broncos 20

Sep 16, 2018 at 05:18 PM
lynch-gamenotes-091618

Raiders 19, Broncos 20

  • The Raiders fall to the Broncos by a score of 19-20, moving to 0-2 on the season. 
  • The Silver and Black drop to a 10-game advantage over the Broncos in the all-time regular season series at 62-52-2. 

Starters – Offense
WR Jordy Nelson
T Kolton Miller
G Kelechi Osemele
C Rodney Hudson
G Gabe Jackson
T Donald Penn
TE Jared Cook
WR Amari Cooper
QB Derek Carr
RB Marshawn Lynch
WR Martavis Bryant

Starters – Defense
DE Frostee Rucker
DT Maurice Hurst
DT Brian Price
DE Bruce Irvin
LB Emmanuel Lamur
LB Derrick Johnson
LB Tahir Whitehead
CB Rashaan Melvin
CB Gareon Conley
S Marcus Gilchrist
S Reggie Nelson

Game Themes

  • In his 64th game, QB Derek Carr became the quickest Raider to surpass 15,000 career yards and just the fourth overall in the club's history to reach that mark.
  • Carr set the franchise record for the highest completion percentage in the first half of play with 94.7 percent, completing 18-of-19 passes for 158 yards.
  • Carr finished the day with a 90.6 completion percentage, which marks the fourth best single-game percentage in NFL history.
  • WR Seth Roberts tied for the second most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted free agent in franchise history with 12.
  • WR Amari Cooper finished the day with 116 yards, marking his 12th career game with 100-plus receiving yards.

Individual Highlights

QB Derek Carr

  • On the first passing play of the game, a 23-yard reception by Jordy Nelson, Carr surpassed 15,000 career passing yards, doing so in just 64 games which marks the quickest any Raider has accomplished the feat.
  • Carr is the fourth quarterback in franchise history to reach 15,000 passing yards.
  • Carr led the Raiders down the field on the opening drive, orchestrating a 9-play, 67-yard drive lasting 5:27 that ended in a 26-yard field goal by Mike Nugent.
  • On the Raiders first touchdown, Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 75-yard drive lasting 4:51 that culminated with a 1-yard rush by Marshawn Lynch to put the Raiders up 12-0 at the half.
  • Carr set the franchise record for the highest completion percentage in the first half of play with 94.7 percent, completing 18-of-19 passes for 158 yards. The club's previous record was 94.1 percent set by Rich Gannon on Nov. 11, 2002, also against Denver.
  • Carr's lone touchdown pass of the game came on a 20-yard reception by Seth Roberts with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
  • Carr finished the game with a 90.6 completion percentage, which marks the fourth best single- game percentage in NFL history.
  • Carr ended the day completing 29-of-32 passing for 288 yards with one TD for a passer rating of 114.6.

WR Amari Cooper

  • Cooper recorded his 12th career 100-plus yard receiving game, finishing the day with 116 yards on 10 receptions (11.6 avg.) with a 30-yard long.
  • Today's contest marked Cooper's best performance against the Broncos, beating his previous high of 56 yards.

DT Maurice Hurst

  • On third-and-7 with 6:15 left in the second quarter, Hurst recorded the first sack of his NFL career by taking down Case Keenum for a loss of five yards.
  • Hurst also earned his first career start in the contest.

RB Marshawn Lynch

  • With 38 seconds left in the first half, Lynch punched it in from one yard out for the Raiders first touchdown of the day.
  • This is the second time Lynch has started the season with a rushing touchdown in back-to-back contests, having done so in 2008 with Buffalo.
  • Lynch finished the day with 18 carries for 65 yards (3.6 avg.) and one touchdown.

CB Rashaan Melvin

  • Melvin recorded the Raiders first interception of the 2018 season, picking off Case Keenum at Oakland's 1-yard line. Melvin returned the interception 15 yards, the Raiders longest return since the 2016 season.
  • Melvin ended the game with three tackles (two solo), three passes defensed and one interception.

K Mike Nugent

  • Nugent put the Raiders on the board early in the first quarter with a 26-yard field, marking the 250th field goal of his career. Nugent ranks eighth in the league among active players in field goals made.
  • Nugent split the uprights again in the second quarter, this time with a 46-yarder to give the Raiders a 6-0 lead.

WR Seth Roberts

  • Roberts hauled in a 20-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr to cap a 6-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:41, giving Oakland a 19-7 advantage with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
  • Roberts ties for the second most receiving touchdowns by an undrafted free agent in franchise history with 12.
  • Roberts ended the day with three receptions for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 15, Denver Broncos 16

The Oakland Raiders were unable to mount a comeback against their division rival in the final game of the regular season.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

The Oakland Raiders kept their postseason hopes alive with a win over the division-rival Chargers Sunday; here are the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 16, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

The Oakland Raiders were unable to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final home game of the 2019; here are the Game Notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 21, Tennessee Titans 42

The Raiders' return to the Coliseum didn't go according to plan and have dropped to a record of 6-7; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 9, Kansas City Chiefs 40

The Raiders were defeated by the Chiefs by a score of 40-9, bringing their record to 6-6. Here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3, New York Jets 34

It was a game the Silver and Black will try to learn from going forward; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10

The Cincinnati Bengals put up a fight, but the Oakland Raiders were able to hold on to the victory; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

The Raiders pulled off the fourth quarter come-from-behind-win to defeat the division-rival Chargers, here are the game notes presented by Mircosoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 31, Detroit Lions 24

There were lots of takeaways from the matchup; let's check out the game notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Houston Texans 27

For the final road game of their 49-day stretch away from home, the Raiders battled hard, but weren't able to come out victorious; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Green Bay Packers 42

The Silver and Black fell on the road 42-24 against the Green Bay Packers; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
news

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

The Silver and Black made it back-to-back wins with the 24-21 victory over Chicago; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
Advertising