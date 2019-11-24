Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 3, New York Jets 34

It was a game the Silver and Black will try to learn from going forward; here are the Game Notes, presented by Microsoft Surface.
Raiders 3, Jets 34
- The Raiders were defeated by the Jets by a score of 34-3, bringing their record to 6-5.
- The Raiders fall to 8-12-1 all-time on the road against the Jets.
Starters - Offense
WR Tyrell Wlliams
LT Kolton Miller
LG Richie Incognito
C Rodney Hudson
RG Gabe Jackson
RT Trent Brown
TE Darren Waller
TE Hunter Renfrow
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Zay Jones
Starters - Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT P.J. Hall
DE Maxx Crosby
SLB Tahir Whitehead
WLB Nicholas Morrow
CB Nevin Lawson
CB Daryl Worley
CB Trayvon Mullen
FS Erik Harris
SS D.J. Swearinger
Raiders Themes
- The Raiders continue to lead the NFL with 122 points on drives of at least 10 plays.
- The Raiders lead the NFL with 11 sacks among rookie defenders and are the only team to have at least two rookies with at least three sacks apiece. Since Week 9 Oakland has registered 13.0 sacks, tied for fourth-best in the NFL during that span.
- DE Maxx Crosby recorded one sack in the contest to bring his season total to 7.5, a mark that currently ranks second-most in the NFL among rookies this season.
Individual Highlights
- QB Derek Carr
- On the Raiders opening possession, Carr orchestrated an 11-play, 46-yard scoring drive lasting 5:04, culminating in a 48-yard FG attempt by K Daniel Carlson.
- Carr ended his day completing 15-of-27 attempts for 127 yards with one INT for a passer rating of 52.5.
- Carr currently ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (70.9 percent.).
- Carr currently ranks 10th in the NFL with a passer rating of 101.0.
- Has completed 81-of-123 attempts (65.9 percent) for 841 yards with nine TDs against one INT for a passer rating of 106.5 in four career contests against the Jets.
- DE Maxx Crosby
- Crosby recorded one sack in the contest to bring his season total to 7.5, taking down QB Sam Darnold for a loss of two yards to help force the Jets to settle for a FG with 3:16 remaining in the first half.
- Crosby recorded a sack in back-to-back contests for the second time this season (Weeks 5 and 7).
- Crosby is one of two players in the NFL with at least six sacks (7.5), three forced fumbles (three) and three passes defensed (three) in 2019.
- Crosby finished the contest with four tackles (three), including two for a loss, and one sack.
- RB Josh Jacobs
- Jacobs finished with 36 yards on 11 carries (3.3 avg.), adding one reception for two yards.
- Jacobs continues to lead all rookie rushers in carries (201), rushing yards (957) and rushing touchdowns (seven).
- Jacobs currently ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (957) and sixth in scrimmage yards (1,103).
- Jacobs' 1,103 yards from scrimmage are fourth-most by a Raiders player in franchise history through 11 games.
- TE Darren Waller
- Waller finished the contest with 41 yards on three receptions (13.7 avg.).
- Waller continues to rank first amongst all tight ends in the NFL in yards after catch (362).
- Waller currently ranks third amongst all tight ends with 59 receptions.
- Waller currently ranks third amongst all tight ends in the NFL in receiving yards (707).
Additional Notes
- K Daniel Carlson converted on 48-yard FG attempt for the team's only points in the contest.
- P A.J. Cole punted seven times for 315 yards (45.0 avg.) with a long of 57 yards, placing four punts inside the 20-yard line.
- RB Jalen Richard led all Raiders receivers in the contest with six receptions for 47 yards (7.8 avg.).
- The Raiders tight ends continue to rank second in the NFL in receptions (83), receiving yards (929) and touchdowns (seven) amongst their position group.
- The Raiders rookie class continues to have most yards from scrimmage (1,746), TDs (14), rushing yards (971), receptions (73), and sacks (11).