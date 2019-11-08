Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 26, Los Angeles Chargers 24

The Raiders pulled off the fourth quarter come-from-behind-win to defeat the division-rival Chargers, here are the game notes presented by Mircosoft Surface.
Raiders 26, Chargers 24
- The Raiders defeated the Chargers by a score of 26-24, moving to 5-4 and improving their record at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to 3-1 on the season.
- Oakland improves their record against the Chargers on Thursday Night Football to 6-1 and 11-11 all-time on Thursday's, including a 3-4 record on Thanksgiving Day.
- The Silver and Black finish 2-0 in primetime games against AFC West, defeating the Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 1, 24-16.
- The win snaps the Raiders four-game losing streak to Los Angeles and marks the second consecutive victory over the club on Thursday Night Football.
- The Silver and Black now own a nine-game lead in the all-time regular season series, 63-54-2, and improve to 32-27-1 against the Chargers at home.
Starters - Offense
WR Tyrell Williams
LT Kolton Miller
LG Richie Incognito
C Rodney Hudson
RG Gabe Jackson
RT Trent Brown
TE Darren Waller
TE Derek Carrier
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
FB Alec Ingold
Starters - Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT P.J. Hall
DE Maxx Crosby
SLB Tahir Whitehad
WLB Nicholas Morrow
CB Lamarcus Joyner
CB Daryl Worley
CB Trayvon Mullen
SS Erik Harris
FS Karl Joseph
Raiders Themes
- QB Derek Carr set a new NFL record with his 18th career 4th-quarter comeback, the most in NFL history through a player's first six seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs tied Arthur Whittington for second-most rushing TDs (seven) in franchise history by a rookie.
- The Raiders tight ends continue to pace the NFL in receptions (72) and receiving yards (79) and are tied for second amongst their position group with six total TDs.
- The rookie class continues to lead the NFL in total TDs (13), seven more than the next-closest team. Last time any team had more than 13 TDs from rookies over first nine games was in 2016 when Dallas Cowboys had 14.
- The Raiders lead the NFL with 102 points on drives of at least 10 plays and rank third in passing completion percentage (70.8).
- The offense has scored at least 24 points in six straight games, tying a franchise record for a single season (three times – 1975, 2001 and 2016).
- The Raiders rank fourth in the NFL in yards per play (6.11) and 10th in points per drive (2.16) through Week 10.
- The Raiders defense has recorded four-plus sacks and at least two INTs in a game for the second time this season (last; 10/6/2019 vs. Chicago). The team has recorded a plus-four turnover margin over the last two contests.
Individual Highlights
- QB Derek Carr
- Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 76-yard scoring drive lasting 3:53, culminating in a 9-yard receiving TD by FB Alec Ingold to give the Raiders a 17-14 lead early with :20 seconds remaining in the first half.
- On the Raiders first possession in the second half, Carr orchestrated a nine-play, 69-yard drive lasting 3:27, which was capped by a 22-yard FG attempt by K Daniel Carlson to give the Raiders a 20-14 lead.
- Carr recorded his 18th career fourth-quarter comeback, orchestrating a 10-play, 75-yard drive culminating in an 18-yard TD run by RB Josh Jacobs.
- Has eight TDs versus one INT for a passer rating of 114.8 in past four contests.
- Carr moves to 5-6 all-time against the Chargers. He has completed 234-of-366 attempts (63.9 percent) for 2,620 yards for 15 TDs against eight INTs for a passer rating of 89.7.
- Carr continues to rank first in the NFL with 10 passing TDs on third down.
- Carr currently ranks second in the NFL in completion percentage (70.8 percent.).
- Carr currently ranks sixth in the NFL with a passer rating of 104.4
- Carr currently ranks ninth in the NFL with an average of 7.8 pass yards per attempt.
- Since Week 7, Carr ranks third in pass yards per attempt (9.0 avg.), fifth in passer rating (114.8) and is tied for third in passing TDs (eight).
- Carr has set a new NFL record for most 4th-quarter comebacks through a player's first six seasons.
- Carr ended the day completing 21-of-31 attempts for 218 yards with one TD for a passer rating of 98.6.
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- Ferrell recorded his first career multi-sack game with 2.5 sacks, marking the second-most sacks recorded by a rookie in a single game this season (Nick Bosa, 3.0 in Week 8 vs. Carolina).
- Ferrell's 2.5 sacks are most by a Raiders rookie in a game since 1991 and trails only Greg Townsend's franchise rookie record of 3 (11/27/83 vs NYG).
- Ferrell finished with career highs in tackles (eight) and sacks (2.5).
- S Erik Harris
- Harris intercepted a Phillip Rivers' pass and returned it 59 yards to setup the Raiders first score of the game on a 40-yard FG attempt by K Daniel Carlson.
- Harris recorded his second INT in two drives and returned it 56 yards for a TD, marking the first time a Raiders player has returned two INTs for a TD in a single season since 2007 (Thomas Howard).
- Harris is the first Raiders player with two INTs, including one for a TD in a game since Phillip Buchanon (11/16/2003 vs Minnesota).
- Harris the 11th player to intercept Philip Rivers twice in a game. His 115 INT return yards are the second-most in a game against Rivers in his 16-year career and are the most by any player in a game this season.
- Harris' pick-six marked the Raiders second defensive TD of the season, the first time they've had multiple defensive touchdowns in a season since 2013.
- RB Josh Jacobs
- Jacobs capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive lasting 3:00 with an 18-yard TD run to give the Raiders a 26-24 lead with 1:02 remaining in the contest.
- With 71 yards rushing, Jacobs became the 16th player in NFL history to surpass 800 rushing yards (811) in their first nine career games.
- With one rushing TD, Jacobs tied Arthur Whittington for the second-most rushing scores (seven) by a rookie in franchise history.
- Jacobs continues to lead all rookie rushers in carries (168), rushing yards (811) and rushing touchdowns (seven).
- Jacobs has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards (101) in four of his past five contests.
- Jacobs finished with 71 yards (4.4 avg.) on 16 carries with one TD, adding three receptions for 30 yards (10.0 avg.). His 4.83 average yards per carry ranks sixth in the NFL amongst running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts.
Additional Notes
- K Daniel Carlson converted on a FG attempts of 40 and 22-yards and was 2-of-3 on PATs.
- P A.J. Cole punted four times for 170 yards (42.5 avg.) with a long of 50 yards, placing one punt inside the 20-yard line.
- DE Maxx Crosby recorded a half-sack, combining with DE Clelin Ferrell to take down QB Phillip Rivers for a loss of eight yards on the Chargers' opening possession. Crosby is the only rookie in the NFL with two-plus sacks (2.5), two-plus forced fumbles (2) and at least two passes defensed (three) in 2019.
- Crosby and Ferrell are the only two rookies in the NFL to have recorded at least two sacks and two passes defensed this season.
- FB Alec Ingold recorded his first career score on 9-yard TD reception from QB Derek Carr to give the Raiders a 17-14 lead with :20 seconds remaining in the first half.
- DE Benson Mayowa recorded 1.5 sacks in the contest to bring his season total to seven, marking a career-high and is tied for the seventh-most by a Raiders player through the first nine games in franchise history.
- TE Darren Waller finished with three receptions for 40 yards, continuing to rank first amongst tight ends in the NFL with 295 yards after catch.