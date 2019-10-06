Game Notes

Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24, Chicago Bears 21

Oct 06, 2019 at 04:14 PM
The Silver and Black made it back-to-back wins with the 24-21 victory over Chicago; here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

Raiders 24, Bears 21

  • The Raiders defeated the Bears by a score of 24-21, moving to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 against NFC North opponents.
  • Oakland improves their all-time regular season series record against the Bears to 8-7 and now hold a 28-25 (.528) combined all-time advantage against NFC North opponents.
  • Head Coach Jon Gruden's all-time record against the Bears improves to 5-2.

Starters – Offense
WR Trevor Davis
LT Kolton Miller
LG Richie Incognito
C Rodney Hudson
RG Denzelle Good
RT Trent Brown
WR Hunter Renfrow
WR Keelan Doss
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
TE Darren Waller

Starters – Defense
DE Josh Mauro
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT P.J. Hall
DE Maxx Crosby
SLB Tahir Whitehead
WLB Nicholas Morrow
CB Lamarcus Joyner
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Erik Harris
S Karl Joseph

Raiders Themes

  • The Raiders offense recorded over 150 rushing yards (169) for the second consecutive game after posting a season-high 188 against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.
  • Oakland outgained Chicago 208-44 in total net yards in the first half and recorded two rushing touchdowns in a half for the first time since 2017 (2nd half—Week 9 at Miami).
  • RB Josh Jacobs recorded 123 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1982 - 415) for most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history through a player's first five games (430).
  • RB Josh Jacobs' 123 rushing yards rank sixth in franchise history for most rushing yards in a single game by a rookie.
  • The Raiders recorded their second shutout in the first half this season (last; Week 1, 2018 vs. Denver), marking the first time Oakland has held a team scoreless in the first half twice in their first five games of a season since 2008.
  • The Raiders defense recorded at least three sacks and two interceptions for the first time since 2014 (Week 14 vs. San Francisco).

Individual Highlights

QB Derek Carr

  • On the Raiders first scoring drive, Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 90-yard scoring drive lasting 5:06, culminating in a 12-yard rushing touchdown by RB Josh Jacobs.
  • Carr recorded his 17th career fourth-quarter comeback, orchestrating a 13-play, 97-yard drive lasting 5:52, culminating in a two-yard rushing touchdown by RB Josh Jacobs to give the Raiders a 24-21 lead with 1:57 remaining in the contest.
  • Carr finished the day completing 25-of-32 attempts for 229 yards for a passer rating of 96.5.

DE Maxx Crosby

  • In his first career NFL start, Crosby recorded his first career sack by taking down QB Chase Daniel for a loss of five yards in the first quarter.

WR Trevor Davis

  • Davis finished second on the team with 42 receiving yards on four receptions (10.5 avg.), in addition to one punt return for 52 yards.

RB Josh Jacobs

  • Early in the second quarter, Jacobs recorded a 12-yard rushing touchdown to become just the third player in franchise history with at least three rushing scores through Week 5, joining Marcus Allen (1982) and Arthur Whittington (1978).
  • Jacobs led all rushers in the first half with 57 yards and one TD, becoming the first running back with 40-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in a game against the Bears since Week 15, 2018 (Jamaal Williams).
  • Jacobs recorded 123 rushing yards to surpass Marcus Allen (1982 - 415) for most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history through a player's first five games (430).
  • Jacobs' two rushing touchdowns are tied for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (4) by a Raiders rookie in franchise history (Bo Jackson – 1987 and Darren McFadden – 2008).
  • Jacobs recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game (123), becoming just the fifth rookie in franchise history to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game.
  • Jacobs became the first Raiders running back in franchise history to record over 100 rushing yards in a single game against the Chicago Bears.
  • Jacobs continues to pace all rookie rushers in carries (88), rushing yards (430) and rushing touchdowns(4).
  • Jacobs finished with game-high 123 rushing yards on 26 carries (4.73 avg.), adding 20 receiving yards on three catches.
  • Jacobs' 123 rushing yards rank sixth in franchise history for most rushing yards in a single game by a rookie.

TE Foster Moreau

  • Moreau finished with career highs in receptions (4) and receiving yards (46).

TE Darren Waller

  • Waller continues to lead all tight ends in the NFL with 37 receptions this season, finishing with four receptions for 39 yards (9.8 avg.) in today's contest.

RB DeAndré Washington

  • Washington capped off a 6-play, 24-yard drive with his 3-yard touchdown run to bring the Raiders lead to 14-0 with 9:51 remaining in the second quarter.
  • Washington finished with 17 yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 19 yards.

Additional Notes

  • K Daniel Carlson converted on a 41-yard field goal and was true on three extra points.
  • DE Benson Mayowa recorded his team-leading fourth-and-a-half sack of the season by taking down QB Chase Daniel for a loss of eight yards, forcing Chicago to punt from their own 16-yard line with 8:28 remaining in the second quarter.
  • LB Nicholas Morrow recorded his first career interception, returning it 11 yards to the Bears 24- yard line to setup the Raiders second touchdown run six plays later.
  • LB Tahir Whitehead and S Erik Harris tied for a team-high six tackles.

