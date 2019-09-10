Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24 Denver Broncos 16

What a way to start the season, as the Oakland Raiders defeated their AFC West foe in front of Raider Nation. The Silver and Black controlled the majority of the game against the Denver Broncos in all three phases, and it resulted in a dominant Week 1 victory. Here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.
Raiders 24, Broncos 16
· Oakland now holds a two-game win streak over Denver, improving their all-time regular season series record against the Broncos to 64-52-1.
· The win marks the third time in the last four seasons that the club has opened with a Week 1 victory.
· The Silver and Black now improve to 40-29-1 on Monday Night Football.
Starters – Offense
WR Ryan Grant
LT Kolton Miller
LG Jordan Devey
C Rodney Hudson
RG Denzelle Good
RT Trent Brown
TE Darren Waller
WR Tyrell Williams
QB Derek Carr
RB Josh Jacobs
FB Alec Ingold
Starters – Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell
DT Johnathan Hankins
DT Maurice Hurst
DE Josh Mauro
SLB Tahir Whitehead
MLB Vontaze Burfict
WLB Marquel Lee
CB Daryl Worley
CB Gareon Conley
S Johnathan Abram
S Karl Joseph
Game Themes
· Head Coach Jon Gruden earned his 100th regular season career win.
· For the third time since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger, the Raiders' offense did not surrender a sack in the season opener.
· QB Derek Carr finished with an 84.6 completion percentage and 10 yards per passing attempt. His 121.0 passer rating marks his highest in a season opener, besting his previous high of 114.3 against the Tennessee Titans in 2017.
· RB Josh Jacobs became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001 to tally 100 scrimmage yards and two TDs in his first NFL debut.
· WR Tyrell Williams recorded his first 100-yard contest as a Raider and eighth of his career. It marks the first time in his career tallying at least 100 yards against the Broncos.
· The Raiders defense recorded their first three-sack performance since Dec. 10, 2017 against the Chiefs.
Check out photos from the Raiders' first regular season matchup with the Denver Broncos at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
NFL Debuts
- S Johnathan Abram
- Abram recorded five tackles and one pass defensed in his NFL debut.
- DE Maxx Crosby
- Crosby recorded six tackles (three solo) in his NFL debut.
- DE Clelin Ferrell
- Starting in his NFL debut, Ferrell recorded his first career sack by taking down QB Joe Flacco for a loss of seven yards to force Denver to settle for a field goal with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter.
- Ferrell finished the night with three tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.
- FB Alec Ingold
- Starting in his NFL debut, Ingold and RB Josh Jacobs became the first NFL rookie backfield tandem to start in the season opener since Sept. 7, 2008 (Detroit Lions -Jerome Felton/Kevin Smith and Kansas City – Mike Cox/Jamaal Charles).
- RB Josh Jacobs
- Starting in his NFL debut, Jacob recorded a game-high 85 yards rushing on 23 carries (3.7 avg.) with two TDs, adding 28 yards receiving on one reception.
- Jacobs is the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001 with 100 yards from scrimmage and two rush TDs in his NFL debut.
- TE Foster Moreau
- Moreau hauled in two passes for 20 yards (10.0 avg.) in his NFL debut.
- WR Hunter Renfrow
- Renfrow recorded two catches for 13 yards in his NFL debut.
Raiders Debuts
- LB Vontaze Burfict
- Starting in his Raiders debut, Burfict finished second on defense with six tackles (three solo).
- WR Ryan Grant
- In his Raiders debut, hauled in three passes for 16 yards (5.3 avg.).
- S Lamarcus Joyner
- Joyner recorded six tackles (five solo), including one for loss in his Raiders debut.
- WR Tyrell Williams
- On the opening possession, Williams hauled in his first career pass as a Raider for 8 yards and a TD, culminating a 10-play, 72-yard drive lasting 6:08 to give the Raiders their first score of the season.
- Williams led all receivers with 66 yards on three receptions at the end of the first half and finished with seven catches for 105 yards (17.5 avg.) with one TD.
- Recorded his first career 100-yard game against the Denver Broncos and eighth career game with at least 100 receiving yards.
Individual Highlights
- QB Derek Carr
- Carr led the offense down the field on the Raiders' opening drive of the game, orchestrating a 10-play, 72-yard drive that was capped by Tyrell Williams' 8-yard TD reception.
- On the Raiders second touchdown, Carr orchestrated a 14-play, 95-yard drive lasting 8:35 that culminated with a 2-yard TD by Josh Jacobs to put the Raiders up 14-0.
- Carr finished the contest completing 22-of-26 attempts for 259 yards with one touchdown for a passer rating of 121.0.
- His 121.0 passer rating marks a new season-opening career high.
- In his last three contests against the Broncos, Carr has completed 70-of-84 passes (83.3 percent), averaged 8.5 yards per pass attempt, thrown zero INTs and earned a passer rating of 110.0.
- WR/RS Dwayne Harris
- Harris' 72-yard kickoff return marks the longest kick return in the NFL this season and the 16th-longest kick return in Raiders franchise history.
- Harris finished the day with 101 kick return yards on two returns (50.5 avg.).
- DE Benson Mayowa
- Mayowa recorded his first sack of the season, taking down QB Joe Flacco for a loss of 12 yards in the second quarter
- Mayowa recorded his second sack in the third quarter, becoming the first Raiders player with two sacks in a game since Khalil Mack did it on Dec. 17, 2017 against the Broncos.
- Mayowa finished with three tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in his first game back with the Raiders.
- It marks the second time in his career recording at least two sacks in a contest.
- TE Darren Waller
- Waller provided a spark on the opening drive of the game, hauling in two catches for 36 yards, including a 25-yard reception to put the Raiders on the Broncos' 16-yard line and help set up the first TD of the game.
- Waller led all receivers with five receptions for 56 yards in the first half and finished the contest with career highs in both receptions (seven) and yards (70).
Additional Notes
- K Daniel Carlsonconverted on a 29-yard field goal and was true on all three extra points.
P A.J. Cole punted three times for 134 yards (44.7 avg.) with a long of 52 yards, placing one punt inside the 20-yard line.