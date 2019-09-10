Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 24 Denver Broncos 16

Raiders 24, Broncos 16

· Oakland now holds a two-game win streak over Denver, improving their all-time regular season series record against the Broncos to 64-52-1.

· The win marks the third time in the last four seasons that the club has opened with a Week 1 victory.

· The Silver and Black now improve to 40-29-1 on Monday Night Football.

Starters – Offense

WR Ryan Grant

LT Kolton Miller

LG Jordan Devey

C Rodney Hudson

RG Denzelle Good

RT Trent Brown

TE Darren Waller

WR Tyrell Williams

QB Derek Carr

RB Josh Jacobs

FB Alec Ingold

Starters – Defense

DE Clelin Ferrell

DT Johnathan Hankins

DT Maurice Hurst

DE Josh Mauro

SLB Tahir Whitehead

MLB Vontaze Burfict

WLB Marquel Lee

CB Daryl Worley

CB Gareon Conley

S Johnathan Abram

S Karl Joseph

Game Themes

· Head Coach Jon Gruden earned his 100th regular season career win.

· For the third time since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger, the Raiders' offense did not surrender a sack in the season opener.

· QB Derek Carr finished with an 84.6 completion percentage and 10 yards per passing attempt. His 121.0 passer rating marks his highest in a season opener, besting his previous high of 114.3 against the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

· RB Josh Jacobs became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001 to tally 100 scrimmage yards and two TDs in his first NFL debut.

· WR Tyrell Williams recorded his first 100-yard contest as a Raider and eighth of his career. It marks the first time in his career tallying at least 100 yards against the Broncos.