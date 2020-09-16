Game Preview: Raiders look to build on hot start against the Saints on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will host their first-ever primetime contest at the Silver and Black's brand new Allegiant Stadium this coming Monday, Sept. 21, at 5:15 p.m. PT. The matchup marks the first contest between the two clubs since the 2016 Week 1 thriller that concluded with a 35-34 Raiders victory. The all-time series between the two clubs stands tied at six wins apiece with one tie, as the Raiders look to begin 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and improve their all-time record on Monday Night Football to 41-29- 1, with the team's last MNF contest against the NFC South coming in 1991. The Monday Night Football clash between the two clubs will commence on ESPN with the broadcast carried by Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters, while also being aired on Westwood One Radio with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
|Kickoff:
|5:15 p.m. PT
|Site:
|Allegiant Stadium (2020)
|Capacity/Surface:
|65,000/Natural Bermuda
|Regular Season:
|Series tied, 6-6-1
The Silver and Black marched into Bank of America Field in Week 1 to face the Carolina Panthers and came away with a 34-30 victory to begin 2020 1-0. Setting the tone on offense was RB Josh Jacobs, who became the first running back in team history to register three rushing scores in a Week 1 contest. In command of the offense was QB Derek Carr, who tallied his 19th career fourth-quarter comeback on a drive that culminated in Jacobs' third score of the day and the game-winning touchdown. Carr finished 22-of-30 on the day with 239 yards through the air and one touchdown, earning his Raiders-record 33rd game with a passer rating over 100.0 (107.5), surpassing Raiders legend QB Ken Stabler's 32 such games. Jacobs rushed 25 times for 93 yards in addition to his three scores and also logged four receptions for 46 yards. The rookie weapon WR Henry Ruggs III was also a contributor, notching three receptions for 55 yards including a 45-yard catch-and-run, while also posting two rushes for 11 more yards. On defense, S Johnathan Abram returned to the lineup after missing the majority of his rookie campaign due to injury and led the club with 13 tackles (nine solo), tied for the fourth-most by a Raiders defensive back in team history and most since DB Charles Woodson posted 14 on Nov. 16, 2014 against the Chargers.
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network Provider:
|ESPN
|Play-by-Play:
|Steve Levy
|Color Analyst:
|Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
|Sideline:
|Lisa Salters
|Producer:
|Phil Dean
|Director:
|Jimmy Platt
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Saints head coach Sean Payton worked on the same coaching staff with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, respectively.
-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson served as the quarterbacks coach at Purdue from 1997-2000, where he played a key role in the development of future Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning Saints QB Drew Brees. Under Olson, Brees was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1999 and 2000 while winning the Maxwell Award as the nation's most outstanding player in 2000.
-Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton served two stints with the Saints, first as an offensive assistant/passing game coach in 2006 and later as the wide receivers coach from 2015-16.
-Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith entered the league with the Saints, working as an offensive assistant - offensive line assistant from 2010-14.
-Raiders S Erik Harris spent one season with the Saints, appearing in four games in 2016.
-Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as the Raiders' head coach from 2012-2014.
|National Radio
|Westwood One Sports
|Play-by-Play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Kurt Warner
|Producer:
|Mike Eaby
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
The Saints come to Las Vegas following a Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home by a score of 34-23. Following Week 2's contest, the Raiders will travel back to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots in Week 3, while the Saints will return to Louisiana to host the Green Bay Packers.