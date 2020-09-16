Game Preview: Raiders look to build on hot start against the Saints on MNF

The Silver and Black marched into Bank of America Field in Week 1 to face the Carolina Panthers and came away with a 34-30 victory to begin 2020 1-0. Setting the tone on offense was RB Josh Jacobs, who became the first running back in team history to register three rushing scores in a Week 1 contest. In command of the offense was QB Derek Carr, who tallied his 19th career fourth-quarter comeback on a drive that culminated in Jacobs' third score of the day and the game-winning touchdown. Carr finished 22-of-30 on the day with 239 yards through the air and one touchdown, earning his Raiders-record 33rd game with a passer rating over 100.0 (107.5), surpassing Raiders legend QB Ken Stabler's 32 such games. Jacobs rushed 25 times for 93 yards in addition to his three scores and also logged four receptions for 46 yards. The rookie weapon WR Henry Ruggs III was also a contributor, notching three receptions for 55 yards including a 45-yard catch-and-run, while also posting two rushes for 11 more yards. On defense, S Johnathan Abram returned to the lineup after missing the majority of his rookie campaign due to injury and led the club with 13 tackles (nine solo), tied for the fourth-most by a Raiders defensive back in team history and most since DB Charles Woodson posted 14 on Nov. 16, 2014 against the Chargers.