Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

Dec 15, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Raiders Public Relations

The Raiders remain in Las Vegas on a short turnaround to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The primetime matchup between the two clubs will conclude their regular-season series, with the Raiders currently holding a three-game winning streak over the Chargers, while leading the all-time series 65-54-2. In their last contest, the Raiders defeated the Chargers at SoFi stadium by a score of 31-26 after making two consecutive defensive stops inside the 10-yard line as time expired. The AFC West clash commences this Thursday evening at 5:20 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX, with a simulcast on NFL Network and streamed live on Amazon, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink on the call.

The Setting
Date: Sunday, Dec. 17, 2020
Kickoff 5:20 p.m. PT
Site: Allegiant Stadium (2020)
Capacity/Surface: 65,000/Natural Bermuda
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 65-54-2
Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-0
Cadena: FOX

In Week 14, the Raiders returned home and were defeated by the Colts by a score of 27-44 to fall to 7-6 on the season. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 31-of-45 pass attempts for his 23rd career 300-yard game (316), while tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 85.0. Carr's 31 completions brought his season total to 300 on the year. Carr became just the second quarterback in NFL history to complete 300 passes in each of his first seven seasons, joining Peyton Manning. TE Darren Waller continued to produce, hauling in seven passes for 75 yards, as he became just the second tight end in franchise history to notch at least 80 receptions in multiple seasons, joining Todd Christensen. WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone for the seventh time this season, just one shy of his career high set in 2017. Agholor also recorded three receptions of at least 20 yards in the contest, tied for the most such reception in the NFL in Week 14, including one that went for a score. Agholor's five touchdown receptions of at least 20 yards this season are tied for second-most in the NFL. On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted eight tackles (five) and tied a career high with two passes defensed, improving upon his career high this season for a total of nine. Morrow leads all NFL linebackers in total passes defensed this season.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2006-08, serving as head coach and linebackers coach, respectively.

-Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spent two seasons in San Diego with the Chargers as special teams coordinator in 2011 before adding assistant head coaching duties in 2012.

-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn spent time on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2009-12, serving as defensive quality control/defensive backs coach and running backs coach, respectively.

-Raiders special teams assistant Byron Storer spent two years with the Chargers, coaching as a special teams assistant in 2012 before serving as an assistant linebackers coach in 2013.

-Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith is the son of Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith.

Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM & KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Chargers enter Week 15 with a record of 4-9 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 20-17 this past Sunday. This marks the first of three consecutive AFC West matchups for the Chargers, as they'll finish the season against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in following weeks. The Raiders remain at home to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, a matchup that is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26, before facing the Broncos in Denver to conclude the regular season.

177 Feet Up: The 40 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Colts

View assistant photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block as quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) heads to the end zone on a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) block as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

