Game Preview: Raiders play host to the division-rival Chargers

In Week 14, the Raiders returned home and were defeated by the Colts by a score of 27-44 to fall to 7-6 on the season. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 31-of-45 pass attempts for his 23rd career 300-yard game (316), while tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 85.0. Carr's 31 completions brought his season total to 300 on the year. Carr became just the second quarterback in NFL history to complete 300 passes in each of his first seven seasons, joining Peyton Manning. TE Darren Waller continued to produce, hauling in seven passes for 75 yards, as he became just the second tight end in franchise history to notch at least 80 receptions in multiple seasons, joining Todd Christensen. WR Nelson Agholor found the end zone for the seventh time this season, just one shy of his career high set in 2017. Agholor also recorded three receptions of at least 20 yards in the contest, tied for the most such reception in the NFL in Week 14, including one that went for a score. Agholor's five touchdown receptions of at least 20 yards this season are tied for second-most in the NFL. On defense, LB Nicholas Morrow posted eight tackles (five) and tied a career high with two passes defensed, improving upon his career high this season for a total of nine. Morrow leads all NFL linebackers in total passes defensed this season.