Game Preview: Raiders prepare for division battle with rival Chargers

In Week 8's contest with the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders left victorious by a score of 16-6, holding their opponent without a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 16, 2012 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the win, RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball a career-high 31 times for 128 rushing yards, leading the way for the team's season-high 208 total yards on the ground. QB Derek Carr rushed for a season-high 41 yards, the fourth-most in his career, while also adding one touchdown through the air to WR Hunter Renfrow, who finished with four receptions for 26 yards. The defense held the Browns to just 223 yards of offense, the fewest allowed since Dec. 25, 2017 vs. Philadelphia. LB Nick Kwiatkoski forced his first turnover of the season, creating a fumble that was recovered by LB Nicholas Morrow. Kwiatkoski also tied for the team lead in tackles (five) with CB Nevin Lawson and LB Cory Littleton.