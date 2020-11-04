Game Preview: Raiders prepare for division battle with rival Chargers

In Week 9, the Silver and Black turn their attention to a divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a contest in brand new SoFi Stadium. The Raiders currently own a two-game winning streak over the Chargers after sweeping the season series against Los Angeles during the 2019 campaign. The club also holds a 64- 54-2 advantage in the all-time regular season series. Kickoff is set for this coming Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX with Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak on the call.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
|Kickoff:
|1:05 p.m. PT
|Site:
|SoFi Stadium (2020)
|Capacity/Surface:
|70,240/Matrix Turf
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 64-54-2
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 1-0
|Network Provider:
|FOX
In Week 8's contest with the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders left victorious by a score of 16-6, holding their opponent without a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 16, 2012 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the win, RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball a career-high 31 times for 128 rushing yards, leading the way for the team's season-high 208 total yards on the ground. QB Derek Carr rushed for a season-high 41 yards, the fourth-most in his career, while also adding one touchdown through the air to WR Hunter Renfrow, who finished with four receptions for 26 yards. The defense held the Browns to just 223 yards of offense, the fewest allowed since Dec. 25, 2017 vs. Philadelphia. LB Nick Kwiatkoski forced his first turnover of the season, creating a fumble that was recovered by LB Nicholas Morrow. Kwiatkoski also tied for the team lead in tackles (five) with CB Nevin Lawson and LB Cory Littleton.
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2006-08, serving as head coach and linebackers coach, respectively.
-Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spent two seasons in San Diego with the Chargers as special teams coordinator in 2011 before adding assistant head coaching duties in 2012.
-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn spent time on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2009-12, serving as defensive quality control/defensive backs coach and running backs coach, respectively.
-Raiders special teams assistant Byron Storer spent two years with the Chargers, coaching as a special teams assistant in 2012 before serving as an assistant linebackers coach in 2013.
-Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith is the son of Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
The Chargers head into Week 9 with a record of 2-5 following a last-second defeat to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday by a score of 30-31. This will mark the Chargers' third AFC West matchup already and first against the Raiders, as the two will meet again in Week 15 in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins following this Sunday's game before returning home to play the New York Jets in Week 11. For the Silver and Black, it marks the first of three-straight AFC West opponents, as the team will return home in Weeks 10 and 11 for contests against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 8 victory against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.