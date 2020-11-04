Game Preview: Raiders prepare for division battle with rival Chargers

Nov 03, 2020 at 07:08 PM
Raiders Public Relations

In Week 9, the Silver and Black turn their attention to a divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers for a contest in brand new SoFi Stadium. The Raiders currently own a two-game winning streak over the Chargers after sweeping the season series against Los Angeles during the 2019 campaign. The club also holds a 64- 54-2 advantage in the all-time regular season series. Kickoff is set for this coming Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX with Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Lindsay Czarniak on the call.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020
Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT
Site: SoFi Stadium (2020)
Capacity/Surface: 70,240/Matrix Turf
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 64-54-2
Postseason: Raiders lead, 1-0
Network Provider: FOX

In Week 8's contest with the Cleveland Browns, the Raiders left victorious by a score of 16-6, holding their opponent without a touchdown for the first time since Dec. 16, 2012 against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the win, RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball a career-high 31 times for 128 rushing yards, leading the way for the team's season-high 208 total yards on the ground. QB Derek Carr rushed for a season-high 41 yards, the fourth-most in his career, while also adding one touchdown through the air to WR Hunter Renfrow, who finished with four receptions for 26 yards. The defense held the Browns to just 223 yards of offense, the fewest allowed since Dec. 25, 2017 vs. Philadelphia. LB Nick Kwiatkoski forced his first turnover of the season, creating a fumble that was recovered by LB Nicholas Morrow. Kwiatkoski also tied for the team lead in tackles (five) with CB Nevin Lawson and LB Cory Littleton.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2006-08, serving as head coach and linebackers coach, respectively.

-Raiders assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia spent two seasons in San Diego with the Chargers as special teams coordinator in 2011 before adding assistant head coaching duties in 2012. 

-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil and Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn spent time on the same coaching staff for the New York Jets from 2009-12, serving as defensive quality control/defensive backs coach and running backs coach, respectively.

-Raiders special teams assistant Byron Storer spent two years with the Chargers, coaching as a special teams assistant in 2012 before serving as an assistant linebackers coach in 2013. 

-Raiders assistant defensive line coach Travis Smith is the son of Chargers linebackers coach Richard Smith.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Chargers head into Week 9 with a record of 2-5 following a last-second defeat to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday by a score of 30-31. This will mark the Chargers' third AFC West matchup already and first against the Raiders, as the two will meet again in Week 15 in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. The Chargers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins following this Sunday's game before returning home to play the New York Jets in Week 11. For the Silver and Black, it marks the first of three-straight AFC West opponents, as the team will return home in Weeks 10 and 11 for contests against the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Silver and Black and White: Week 8 vs. Browns

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 8 victory against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) before the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) before the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
18 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
23 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) re-enters the field following halftime during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) re-enters the field following halftime during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) re-enters the field following halftime during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) re-enters the field following halftime during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after making a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches the play from the backfield during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) watches the play from the backfield during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
38 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the field after the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

