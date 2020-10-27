Game Preview: Raiders travel to Cleveland for an AFC battle with the Browns

Week 8 takes the Las Vegas Raiders East as they will travel to the Midwest to face the Cleveland Browns in the team's lone matchup against the AFC North this season. It marks the first contest between the two clubs since the overtime thriller in Week 4 of 2018, when the Raiders defeated the Browns by a score of 45-42. This will be the Raiders first return to Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium since the 2015 season, when the Raiders also took home a victory by a score of 27-20. The Silver and Black own a 13-10 advantage in the all-time regular season series against the Browns, having won the last two contests. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday, Nov. 1 and will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin on the call.