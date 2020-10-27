Game Preview: Raiders travel to Cleveland for an AFC battle with the Browns

Oct 27, 2020 at 03:26 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

Week 8 takes the Las Vegas Raiders East as they will travel to the Midwest to face the Cleveland Browns in the team's lone matchup against the AFC North this season. It marks the first contest between the two clubs since the overtime thriller in Week 4 of 2018, when the Raiders defeated the Browns by a score of 45-42. This will be the Raiders first return to Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium since the 2015 season, when the Raiders also took home a victory by a score of 27-20. The Silver and Black own a 13-10 advantage in the all-time regular season series against the Browns, having won the last two contests. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this Sunday, Nov. 1 and will be broadcast on FOX with Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman and Laura Okmin on the call.

Table inside Article
The Setting
Date: Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
Kickoff: 10:00 a.m. PT
Site: FirstEnergy Stadium (1999)
Capacity/Surface: 67,895/Kentucky Bluegrass
Regular Season: Raiders lead, 13-10
Postseason: Raiders lead, 2-0
Network Provider: FOX

In Week 7's contest in the team's first action following their return from the Bye Week, they fell by a score of 20-45 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the contest, WR Nelson Agholor recorded his first 100-yard contest with the Raiders, tallying five receptions for 107 yards and adding one touchdown reception. TE Darren Waller led the club with six receptions of his own and also made his way to the end zone courtesy of a QB Derek Carr pass, who finished the game completing 24-of-36 pass attempts for 284 yards with two touchdowns to one interception for a passer rating of 97.5 in his 100th career start. On defense, CB Trayvon Mullen posted a career-high eight tackles and added two passes defensed. LB Cory Littleton also recorded eight stops on the afternoon, tied for the team lead with Mullen, and S Erik Harris tallied seven tackles of his own and forced his first career fumble.

Here are some notable connections between the two squads:

-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil served as the defensive coordinator for the Browns for 2014-15. 

-Raiders running backs coach Kirby Wilson spent two seasons (2016- 17) in Cleveland, serving as the running game coordinator/running backs coach. 

-Raiders DE Carl Nassib was originally drafted by the Browns in the third-round (65th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, where he appeared in 30 games with 15 starts over two seasons (2016-17) with the club. 

-Raiders DE Chris Smtih joined Las Vegas after spending the previous two seasons with the Browns (2018-19). 

-Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods served as the defensive backs coach for the Raiders in 2014. 

-Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan spent six seasons with the Raiders (1998-2003), serving as offensive coordinator for four years before becoming the 13th head coach in Raiders history from 2002- 03. He helped lead the Raiders to an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, becoming the fourth rookie head coach in NFL history to earn a Super Bowl berth. 

-Browns linebackers coach Jason Tarver spent three seasons (2012- 14) as defensive coordinator with the Raiders. 

-Browns S Karl Joseph was originally selected by the Raiders in the first round (14th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, where he appeared in 49 games and made 41 starts over his first four seasons (2016-19) before joining Cleveland this past offseason. 

-Browns LB Malcolm Smith spent two seasons with the Raiders (2015-16) and produced back-to-back seasons with 100-plus tackles.

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Radio)
Raiders Radio Network
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-Play: Brent Musburger
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy

The Browns enter Week 8 with a record of 5-2 following their 37- 34 victory over their AFC North rival in the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns will enter their Bye Week following Sunday's clash with the Silver and Black before hosting the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles in the weeks that will follow. For the Raiders, the team will head to Los Angeles in Week 9 to face the Chargers in the brand new SoFi Stadium before returning home for their second consecutive AFC West matchup when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 10 for their first of two tilts in 2020.

Silver and Black and White: Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allegiant Stadium.

The entrance to the Las Vegas Raiders looker room before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
1 / 43

The entrance to the Las Vegas Raiders looker room before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders looker room sign before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
2 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders looker room sign before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
3 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
4 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
5 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
6 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
7 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) heads back to the locker room after warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
9 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) heads back to the locker room after warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
10 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
11 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
12 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
13 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
14 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68), center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
15 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68), center Rodney Hudson (61) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
16 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
17 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
19 / 43

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
20 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
21 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) and guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
22 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
23 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
24 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
25 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
26 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sideline during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
27 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) holds a football on the sideline during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Erik Harris (25) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
28 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) and safety Erik Harris (25) celebrate during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
29 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
30 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
31 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the sideline during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
32 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) on the sideline during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
33 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
34 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
35 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) try to block a PAT during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
36 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38), linebacker Kyle Wilber (58), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) try to block a PAT during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
37 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
38 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
39 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
40 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75), guard John Simpson (76), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
41 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sideline during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
42 / 43

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sideline during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
43 / 43

A football on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

