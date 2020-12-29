Game Preview: Raiders travel to Denver for the final game of 2020

The Raiders travel to Denver in Week 17 to conclude their 2020 campaign against the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. In their first matchup in Week 10 at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders defeated the Broncos by a score of 37-12 to push their lead in the all-time regular-season series to 65-53-2. This marks the club's second consecutive season finale in Denver, as the team looks for its first win on the road against the Broncos since 2015. With a victory, the team will finish with a record of 4-2 against AFC West opponents this season, which would mark the first winning mark against the division since 2010. Kickoff for the season finale is set for 1:25 p.m. PT this Sunday and will be broadcast on CBS with Beth Mowins and Tiki Barber on the call.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
|Kickoff
|1:25 p.m. PT
|Site:
|Empower Field at Mile High (2001)
|Capacity/Surface:
|76,125/Natural Grass
|Regular Season:
|Raiders lead, 65-53-2
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 3-1
|Network:
|CBS
In the team's final home contest at Allegiant Stadium this season, the Raiders fell to the Dolphins by a score of 25-26 to drop to 7-8 on the campaign. In the contest, TE Darren Waller shined yet again, hauling in five passes for 112 receiving yards. Waller pushed his season total to 98 receptions on the campaign, marking a new single-season franchise record among tight ends, surpassing Todd Christensen's former record of 95 set in 1986. Waller sits just two receptions shy of becoming the second player in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season. WR Nelson Agholor jumped in the action as well, catching five passes of his own and a career-high 155 receiving yards, including a touchdown. His 85-yard score marked a new career long and was the team's longest offensive score since 2017. QB Derek Carr finished 21-of34 for 336 yards and one score to earn a passer rating of 104.5. It marked his fifth 300-yard game and eighth contest with a passer rating of at least 100 this season. On the other side of the ball, DE Kendal Vickers recorded his second sack in as many games, while DT Johnathan Hankins also chipped in with his first sack of 2020.
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders RB Devontae Booker spent his first four seasons with the Denver Broncos (2016-19), after originally being selected by the club in the fourth round (136th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.
-Raiders senior offensive assistant John Morton served on the same coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers as Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell from 2011-14.
-Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith served on the same coaching staff with the Chicago Bears as Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell from 2015-17.
-Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable served on the same staff in Atlanta with Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive assistant Chris Beake in 2006.
-Raiders quality control-offense coach Tim Berbenich served on the same staff in Indianapolis with Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon from 2013-17.
-Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste played tackle for the Broncos in 2010.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM & KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
On special teams, K Daniel Carlson continued his stellar season, tacking on another 13 points to total a league- and career-high 138 through 15 games. Carlson needs just five points to set a new franchise record for a single season, which would surpass Sebastian Janikowski's current record of 142 points scored in 2010.
