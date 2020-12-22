Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders take the field this coming Saturday night for the team's final home game of the inaugural regular season at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins to conclude a three-game stretch at home in Las Vegas. The teams last faced off in 2018, a game the Dolphins took by a score of 28-20 in Miami. The all-time series is currently tied at 17 wins apiece with one tie coming in 1969. While the clubs have split their last two matchups, the Dolphins have won six of the last seven games in the series dating back to 2008. The Raiders look to capture their second win against an AFC East opponent this season and improve to 8-7 on the season when the game kicks off at 5:15 p.m. PT this Saturday on NFL Network with Joe Davis, Kurt Warner and Melissa Stark on the call.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020
|Kickoff
|5:15 p.m. PT
|Site:
|Allegiant Stadium (2020)
|Capacity/Surface:
|65,000/Natural Bermuda
|Regular Season:
|Series tied, 17-17-1
|Postseason:
|Raiders lead, 3-1
|Network:
|NFL Network
In Week 15, the Silver and Black fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in what was the first-ever overtime game in Allegiant Stadium history. The team was defeated by a score of 30-27. In the contest, QB Marcus Mariota played in relief of an injured QB Derek Carr and completed 17-of-24 pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 83.3. Mariota also rushed for 88 yards on nine carries, the fourth-most by a quarterback in franchise history, while also adding one touchdown on the ground. RB Josh Jacobs recorded his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, becoming just the fourth running back in franchise history to log double-digit scores on the ground in a single season. TE Darren Waller continued his dominance, once again leading the game in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (150), while adding one touchdown reception. It was his second game with at least 150 receiving yards in three weeks. The only other tight ends in the Super Bowl era to even have two such games in an entire season are Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (twice), Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow and former Raider Todd Christensen. On defense, LB Nick Kwiatkoski recorded a game-high 10 tackles and DE Kendal Vickers notched his first career sack.
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders LB Raekwon McMillan was originally drafted by the Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, appearing in 29 games with 28 starts until joining the Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.
-Raiders T Sam Young spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016- 18), appearing in 30 games with eight starts at left and right tackle.
-Dolphins RB DeAndré Washington was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, totaling 1,122 rushing yards and seven TDs in addition to 88 receptions for 613 yards and one TD over his four seasons with the club.
-Dolphins WR Lynn Bowden Jr. was originally a third-round pick (80th overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft.
-Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre served as the assistant offensive line coach for the Raiders from 2018-19.
-Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie spent seven years (2012-18) as the general manager of the Raiders.
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM & KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
The Dolphins enter Week 16 with a record of 9-5 after defeating the New England Patriots 22-12 this past Sunday. The Dolphins will finish their regular season in Week 17 in Buffalo against the Bills, while the Raiders will take flight to Denver to play the Broncos in the season finale for the second consecutive year.
With his selection to the 2021 Pro Bowl, view the top photos of running back Josh Jacobs during the 2020 season so far.