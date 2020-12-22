Game Preview: Raiders welcome the Dolphins to Allegiant Stadium

In Week 15, the Silver and Black fell to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football in what was the first-ever overtime game in Allegiant Stadium history. The team was defeated by a score of 30-27. In the contest, QB Marcus Mariota played in relief of an injured QB Derek Carr and completed 17-of-24 pass attempts with one touchdown and one interception for a passer rating of 83.3. Mariota also rushed for 88 yards on nine carries, the fourth-most by a quarterback in franchise history, while also adding one touchdown on the ground. RB Josh Jacobs recorded his 10th rushing touchdown of the season, becoming just the fourth running back in franchise history to log double-digit scores on the ground in a single season. TE Darren Waller continued his dominance, once again leading the game in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (150), while adding one touchdown reception. It was his second game with at least 150 receiving yards in three weeks. The only other tight ends in the Super Bowl era to even have two such games in an entire season are Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (twice), Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow and former Raider Todd Christensen. On defense, LB Nick Kwiatkoski recorded a game-high 10 tackles and DE Kendal Vickers notched his first career sack.