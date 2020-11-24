Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Silver and Black take flight east to Atlanta in Week 12 to face the Falcons for the first time since the 2016 campaign after completing a three-game streak against AFC West opponents in which the Raiders came away with a record of 2-1. This marks the Raiders' first time playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and first time playing in Atlanta since 2012. The Falcons currently own a four-game winning streak over the Raiders dating back to 2004, with the series currently tied at seven wins apiece. This will be the Raiders' final contest against the NFC South this season with a 2-1 record against the division, holding wins over Carolina and New Orleans, with their only loss coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their most recent matchup, the Falcons edged out the Raiders in Oakland by a score of 35-28, marking the team's only defeat against the NFC South that season. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this coming Sunday, Nov. 29 and will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Amanda Balionis on the call.