Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Silver and Black take flight east to Atlanta in Week 12 to face the Falcons for the first time since the 2016 campaign after completing a three-game streak against AFC West opponents in which the Raiders came away with a record of 2-1. This marks the Raiders' first time playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and first time playing in Atlanta since 2012. The Falcons currently own a four-game winning streak over the Raiders dating back to 2004, with the series currently tied at seven wins apiece. This will be the Raiders' final contest against the NFC South this season with a 2-1 record against the division, holding wins over Carolina and New Orleans, with their only loss coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In their most recent matchup, the Falcons edged out the Raiders in Oakland by a score of 35-28, marking the team's only defeat against the NFC South that season. Kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. PT this coming Sunday, Nov. 29 and will be broadcast on CBS with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Amanda Balionis on the call.
|The Setting
|Date:
|Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
|Kickoff:
|10:00 a.m. PT
|Site:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium (2017)
|Capacity/Surface:
|71,000/FieldTurf CORE
|Regular Season:
|Series tied, 7-7
|Postseason:
|0-0
|Network Provider:
|CBS
In Week 11, the Raiders faced the Kansas City Chiefs for the second and final time of the regular season, falling by a score of 31-35 and splitting the season series. In the contest, QB Derek Carr was nearly flawless, completing 23-of-31 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns to just one interception on the team's final offensive play, earning a passer rating of 119.7. It marked his seventh game this season with a passer rating over 100. On the other end of Carr's touchdown passes were WR Nelson Agholor and TEs Darren Waller and Jason Witten. Waller currently ranks tied fifth among all tight ends with a career-high five touchdown receptions on the year. RB Josh Jacobs found the end zone for a third consecutive game for the first time in his career and added to his career high with nine scores for the season. On the defensive side of the ball, CB Trayvon Mullen recorded his second career interception and first of the season and also notched six tackles and two passes defensed.
Here are some notable connections between the two squads:
-Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson and Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris spent time on the same coaching staff in Tampa Bay from 2009-11, serving as offensive coordinator and head coach, respectively.
-Raiders defensive backs coach Jim O'Neil and Falcons senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton spent time on the same coaching staff with the New York Jets from 2009-12, serving as assistant defensive backs coach and senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, respectively.
-Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett and Falcons secondary/defensive pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. spent time on the same coaching staff in Green Bay from 2009-17, serving as wide receivers and secondary/cornerbacks coach, respectively.
-Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel spent six years with the Falcons, joining as a strength and conditioning assistant from 2011-12 before becoming head strength and conditioning coach (2013-15) and athletic performance manager (2016).
-Raiders strength and conditioning assistant D'Anthony Batiste started four games at tackle for the Falcons in 2007.
-Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable spent one season in Atlanta, holding the same position with the Falcons in 2006.a
|Broadcast Information (Radio)
|Raiders Radio Network
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
The Falcons enter this week with a record of 3-7 after falling at the hands of the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 by a score of 9-24 after defeating the Denver Broncos in Week 10. Following Sunday's conclusion, the Falcons will remain at home to face the Saints for the second time in three weeks before heading west to play the Los Angeles Chargers the following week. The Raiders will head to New York in Week 13 before returning home for a three-game homestand to finish their schedule at Allegiant Stadium.
