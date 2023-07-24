Get to know All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters

From foe to friend

It's funny how life works for the newest Raider. He's been a thorn in the team's side for years on defense. Peters, in his three seasons as a Chief, was tasked with playing against the Silver and Black two times a year. In his career against the Raiders, he has three interceptions and six pass deflections. He hasn't played against the Raiders since 2018, which means he has yet to play a football game inside Allegiant Stadium.