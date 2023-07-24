Get to know All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters

Jul 24, 2023 at 04:22 PM
Levi Edwards

MPeters_thumb_072423

The Raiders secondary got more talented Monday afternoon through the signing of All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

Without a doubt, he's accomplished a lot in the NFL, making big plays and routine interceptions since entering the league in 2015. Joining the Silver and Black is a bit of a homecoming for the veteran going into his ninth NFL season. Here's some background knowledge to have on the newest Raider.

Oakland's finest

Peters' hometown team growing up was the Raiders, as the Oakland native attended McClymonds High School. The cornerback is among the top athletes to attend the school, along with basketball icon Bill Russell and MLB Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. Peters, a three-star prospect, recorded seven interceptions his senior season and led the McClymonds Warriors to a 12-0 record.

He's also previously donated money back to his former football program for varsity jackets and their state championship rings in 2017, according to CBS News.

Lockdown since Day 1

After playing three seasons at the University of Washington, Peters made an immediate impact in the NFL. Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, he started all 16 games his rookie season and recorded eight interceptions, two pick-sixes and 26 pass deflections – a league-leader in all three of those categories. He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He has three All-Pro selections (two First Team, one Second Team) to his name. Within those three All-Pro seasons, he accumulated 158 total tackles, 60 pass deflections and 19 interceptions. He also received a Pro Bowl nod in each of those seasons (2015, 2016 and 2019).

Playoff P

The bright lights aren't too much for Peters, who's played in some important games throughout his career. With the Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, he's started 11 playoff games, totaling 10 pass deflections and three interceptions in his playoff career. He recorded seven total tackles and a pass deflection in Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots.

From foe to friend

It's funny how life works for the newest Raider. He's been a thorn in the team's side for years on defense. Peters, in his three seasons as a Chief, was tasked with playing against the Silver and Black two times a year. In his career against the Raiders, he has three interceptions and six pass deflections. He hasn't played against the Raiders since 2018, which means he has yet to play a football game inside Allegiant Stadium.

A beast on and off the field

Peters is a part-owner of The Beasts, a professional Indoor Football team in the Fan Controlled Football league. He's a part of the ownership group that includes former Rams teammate Todd Gurley and former Raider Marshawn Lynch.

Photos: New Raiders CB Marcus Peters

View photos of new Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters in action. In 104 games, Peters has totaled 346 tackles, 92 pass deflections, 32 interceptions and six touchdowns.

CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
1 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
2 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
3 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
4 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
5 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
6 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
7 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
8 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Terrance Williams/Associated Press
CB Marcus Peters Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)
9 / 9

CB Marcus Peters

Previous teams: Kansas City Chiefs (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018–2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019–2022)

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press
