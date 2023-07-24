Raiders sign CB Marcus Peters

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Marcus Peters, the club announced Monday.

Peters enters his ninth NFL season and first with the Raiders after having spent the past four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2019-22). Originally a first-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs (18th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, he spent three years with the club (2015-17) before joining the Rams for one season (2018.)

The 6-foot, 197-pound cornerback is a three-time Pro Bowler (2016-17, 2019) and a two-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2016, 2019). Over his career, Peters has played in 104 games with 103 starts, totaling 346 tackles (284 solo), two sacks, 32 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the league's most total takeaways (42), INTs (32), INT-return yards (822), INT-return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7), while his 92 passes defensed are tied for the fourth most during that span. His three postseason interceptions are also tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015.