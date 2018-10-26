Ghost to the Post

With just over two minutes left to play, Stabler dropped back to throw, planted his back foot, pump faked, and let the ball fly with Dutton in his face. Casper looked up, saw the ball, looked down and adjusted his path, drifted to the right, craned his neck so he could look back for the ball and stretched out his hands. He split two defenders and made an unbelievable catch. The play gained 42 yards to the Colts 14-yard line.

"I don't think I caught a pass on that play all year," Casper said. "I did some maneuvers to set him up [Munsey], and I faked an out and went underneath him to the post and I had him going the wrong way and I was open. Because I was late, Snake had already thrown the ball, guessing where I was going to go. When I looked up over my shoulder, I took one look and said 'the ball isn't going where I'm going.'"

Casper's heroics put the Raiders in position to tie the game. Three straight Banaszak runs put the Silver and Black on the Colts 5-yard line. Coach Madden called time out with 29 seconds on the clock. Mann came on and connected on a 22-yard field goal which tied the game at 31-31 with 26 seconds left.

Johnson returned Guy's ensuing kickoff 22 yards to the 27. A pass to Lee and a Mitchell run ended the fourth quarter and the two combatants prepared for overtime.

The next score would decide the victor.

Baltimore won the coin toss and elected to receive. McCauley returned Guy's kickoff 25 yards to the Colts 38. The Raiders defense forced a three-and-out. Colzie returned Lee's punt to the Raiders 28. A 12-yard pass to Branch, and a 25-yard pass interference call against Laird set the Raiders up at the Baltimore 33. On 4th and 8 at the 31, Mann's 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked by DT Mike Barnes. The Raiders and Colts defenses traded three-and-outs, with Oakland logging two, and Baltimore one.

After the second consecutive three-and-out for the Raiders defense, Colzie called for and made a fair catch of a 39-yard Lee punt at the Oakland 42. Stabler went to work with passes to Biletnikoff (9, 11 and 8 yards) and Branch (19 yards) to move the Raiders deep into Colts territory. A 5-yard Banaszak run over left tackle gave the Silver and Black a 1st and 10 at the Colts 13. That run also brought the first overtime period to a close.

At the start of the second overtime, Banaszak bulled his way for three yards, and then Stabler dropped back to throw for the 42nd time on the day, and tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Casper to give the Raiders a 37-31 double-overtime victory over the Baltimore Colts in the 1977 AFC Divisional Playoffs. The game took three hours and 50 minutes to complete.

Stabler completed 21 of 40 pass attempts for 345 yards and three scores – all three to Casper, who caught four passes for 70 yards. The Raiders defense held Lydell Mitchell to 67 yards on 23 carries, and Bert Jones to 164 yards on 12 of 26 passing. The Raiders sacked Jones six times for -50 yards on the day.