Gruden calls Waller 'one of the best players I've ever seen' following his record-breaking game

Dec 26, 2020 at 10:17 PM
Kyle Martin

The way the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday was shocking, but the play of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller came as no surprise.

By now, everyone should be used to the stellar weekly performances by the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket, but in case you're not, let me remind you why the Raiders' tight end is one of the best in the business. After Week 16, Waller has 1,079 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, and 98 receptions. Against the Dolphins, the 28-year-old playmaker posted 112 receiving yards and his five receptions, which helped him rewrite the franchise's record books.

Todd Christensen is a Raiders legend and has held onto the record for most receptions by a tight end in team history for just over 30 years, but Waller is now the owner of that record. In addition, Waller joined Christensen as the only two tight ends in franchise history to finish multiple seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. With one game to go, Waller can tie Tim Brown's all-time record with eight catches next week against the Denver Broncos. The individual accolades are all well and good, and certainly worthy of praise, but the team's success is what comes first in Waller's mind.

"It's definitely cool, it means a lot to break a record — I don't think I've ever done anything like that before — I appreciate everything that goes into that," Waller said following the game. "The quarterback throwing it, the time he needs to throw it from the offensive line. The receivers running their routes and clearing out areas for me to make a play. So, there's a lot of people that goes into that."

Waller's performance against a talented Dolphins defense was exceptional, going up for contested catches, creating separation with his speed, and doing all he could to put his team in a position to win. His talent and athleticism make him great, but it's his consistency that makes him special, and his head coach knows it.

"He's a great player and he's played such a major role in so many different positions," Coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game, "he's one of the best players I've ever seen play football.

Now that Waller has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and his highlights are occurring more frequently on national television, he's gaining recognition as one of the best at his position.

Oozing with potential, by the time his career is over, Waller will have rewritten several records with the Raiders.

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night football.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24), linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Trent Brown (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Trent Brown (77), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Josh Jacobs (28), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard Gabe Jackson (66), tight end Darren Waller (83) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Jalen Richard (30), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 38-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Trent Brown (77) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 20-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71), running back Devontae Booker (23), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Trent Brown (77) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Trent Brown (77) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and defensive end Vic Beasley (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws an 85-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws an 85-yard touchdown pass during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) heads to the end zone on an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates with teammates after making an 85-yard touchdown reception during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), guard John Simpson (76), running back Josh Jacobs (28), tackle Kolton Miller (74) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), fullback Alec Ingold (45), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 22-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

