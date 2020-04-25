Raiders pick guard John Simpson at No. 109 in the 2020 NFL Draft

Simpson was a strong in-state recruit for the Tigers, earning top 200 overall recruit rankings as a Mr. Football finalist his senior year at Fort Dorchester High School. The signing paid off for head coach Dabo Swinney, as Simpson started 29 of a possible 30 games at left guard over his junior and senior seasons (15 in 2018, 14 in 2019). He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2018 and a first-team all-conference pick his senior campaign, when he also garnered second-team Associated Press All-American notice for his dominant play. Simpson played in nine games as a reserve lineman his true freshman season, but missed time at the end of the year with a foot injury. He played in 12 games as a reserve in 2017 before getting his shot the following year.