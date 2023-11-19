Halftime Report: Davante Adams score, Raiders keep it close in Miami

Big stops on defense
The Raiders defense had a crucial first half to keep it close in Miami, trailing 14-13 as they head to the locker room.
The big plays started early as the defense forced a fumble on the Dolphins' opening drive which helped set up kicker Daniel Carlson for a 34-yard field goal to put the Raiders on the board. There was another key stop as Miami went for it on fourth-and-one in the red zone but Nate Hobbs and Isaiah Pola-Mao got to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a four-yard loss and a turnover on downs to get the Silver and Black offense back on the field.
Solid start for Raiders offense
Davante Adams found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 on a 46-yard dot from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. This scoring drive consisted of four plays for 75 yards. Adams has also been targeted seven times with five receptions and leads the team with 56 receiving yards.
O'Connell is looking good in his fourth start, going 10-of-14 for 103 yards and the touchdown. The rookie quarterback also had no problem spreading the ball as he has targeted Michael Mayer three times, plus Tre Tucker and Hunter Renfrow twice.
What to improve on for the second half
The Raiders have had a solid first half but there is still a lot of game left. In order for the Raiders to get the result they want, it's crucial to get to the quarterback. With Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's quick release after the snap, Patrick Graham's crew will need to bring more pressure to collapse the pocket.
The Silver and Black will also look to play cleaner football, having committed five penalties in the first half for 41 yards.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.