Halftime Report: Davante Adams score, Raiders keep it close in Miami

Nov 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM
Maileena Faaita

Big stops on defense

The Raiders defense had a crucial first half to keep it close in Miami, trailing 14-13 as they head to the locker room.

The big plays started early as the defense forced a fumble on the Dolphins' opening drive which helped set up kicker Daniel Carlson for a 34-yard field goal to put the Raiders on the board. There was another key stop as Miami went for it on fourth-and-one in the red zone but Nate Hobbs and Isaiah Pola-Mao got to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a four-yard loss and a turnover on downs to get the Silver and Black offense back on the field.

Solid start for Raiders offense

Davante Adams found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 on a 46-yard dot from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. This scoring drive consisted of four plays for 75 yards. Adams has also been targeted seven times with five receptions and leads the team with 56 receiving yards.

O'Connell is looking good in his fourth start, going 10-of-14 for 103 yards and the touchdown. The rookie quarterback also had no problem spreading the ball as he has targeted Michael Mayer three times, plus Tre Tucker and Hunter Renfrow twice.

What to improve on for the second half

The Raiders have had a solid first half but there is still a lot of game left. In order for the Raiders to get the result they want, it's crucial to get to the quarterback. With Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's quick release after the snap, Patrick Graham's crew will need to bring more pressure to collapse the pocket.

The Silver and Black will also look to play cleaner football, having committed five penalties in the first half for 41 yards.

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Dolphins

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
3 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
4 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
6 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
14 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
30 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 46-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
31 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37), safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the sidelines during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
50 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
53 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 47-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
66 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
100 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to Dolphins

After keeping it close through the first half, the Silver and Black ultimately fell 20-13 in Miami.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 11, view the inactive players for today's game.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

The Raiders travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. 
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 11 at Dolphins

With Mike McDaniel building the game plan around Tyreek Hill's speed and explosiveness on the perimeter, the Raiders must make stopping No. 10 a top priority this week.

video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Dolphins - Week 11

Nov 19, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

After keeping it close through the first half, the Silver and Black ultimately fell 20-13 in Miami.
video

Isaiah Pola-Mao intercepts Tua Tagovailoa's overthrow

Nov 19, 2023

Watch as safety Isaiah Pola-Mao picks off Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to begin the second half.
news

Halftime Report: Davante Adams score, Raiders keep it close in Miami

Nov 19, 2023

The Silver and Black trail by just one point at halftime against the Dolphins.
video

Nate Hobbs forces fumble, Divine Deablo recovers in Dolphins' territory

Nov 19, 2023

Watch as cornerback Nate Hobbs punches the football loose and linebacker Divine Deablo makes the recovery in Dolphins' territory.
video

Nate Hobbs and Isaiah Pola-Mao deny Tyreek Hill on Dolphins' fourth-down attempt

Nov 19, 2023

Watch as cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao read the Miami Dolphins' fourth-down attempt to perfection and force a turnover on downs.
video

Davante Tuddy! O'Connell launches 46-yard touchdown to Adams

Nov 19, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell launches a deep ball to wide receiver Davante Adams for a 46-yard contested touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.
gallery

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
video

Daniel Carlson's 34-yard FG opens scoring in Raiders-Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

Kicker Daniel Carlson connects on a 34-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins.
video

Must-See Play! Luke Masterson punches out the football from Tua, Marcus Epps recovers

Nov 19, 2023

Watch as linebacker Luke Masterson forces the fumble from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and safety Marcus Epps makes the recovery.
video

O'Connell and Mayer link for 17-yard gain on Raiders' first play

Nov 19, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Michael Mayer connect for a 17-yard gain on the Raiders' first play against the Dolphins.
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 11 Inactives vs. Miami Dolphins

Nov 19, 2023

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 11, view the inactive players for today's game.
Advertising