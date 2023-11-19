Halftime Report: Davante Adams score, Raiders keep it close in Miami

The Raiders defense had a crucial first half to keep it close in Miami, trailing 14-13 as they head to the locker room.

The big plays started early as the defense forced a fumble on the Dolphins' opening drive which helped set up kicker Daniel Carlson for a 34-yard field goal to put the Raiders on the board. There was another key stop as Miami went for it on fourth-and-one in the red zone but Nate Hobbs and Isaiah Pola-Mao got to Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a four-yard loss and a turnover on downs to get the Silver and Black offense back on the field.