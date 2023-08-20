Halftime Report: Jimmy Garoppolo lights it up in first drive in the Silver and Black

Jimmy G's perfect start
Jimmy Garoppolo made his Silver and Black debut in Los Angeles, and his first drive was as advertised.
After a 30-yard kick return by DeAndre Carter, Garoppolo marched the Raiders offense up the field going a perfect 4-for-4 with 39 passing yards. The drive was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown run by Brandon Bolden.
It seems the Raiders saw everything they needed to see from No. 10, as he exited the game after the drive, replaced by Brian Hoyer.
Other offensive standouts
Zamir White got off to another solid start against the Rams, contributing on the ground and in the passing game. The second-year running back finished the first half with 40 yards on 10 carries.
While in the midst of what's been a sneaky good Training Camp for Kristian Wilkerson, he's come alive against the Rams. Through two quarters, he totaled 48 yards on three receptions.
A lot of the success of the offense can be attributed to the Raiders offensive line. The unit has only allowed one sack, while giving ample time for plays to process. The Silver and Black offense accumulated 233 net yards in the first half.
Pola-Mao to the house
The Raiders defense helped end the first half on a high note, thanks to safety Isaiah Pola-Mao. The second-year defender from USC picked off Stetson Bennett with 1:44 left in the second quarter, taking it to the house for a 50-yard return.
View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.