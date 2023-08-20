Halftime Report: Jimmy Garoppolo lights it up in first drive in the Silver and Black

Aug 19, 2023 at 07:35 PM
Levi Edwards

Jimmy G's perfect start

Jimmy Garoppolo made his Silver and Black debut in Los Angeles, and his first drive was as advertised.

After a 30-yard kick return by DeAndre Carter﻿, Garoppolo marched the Raiders offense up the field going a perfect 4-for-4 with 39 passing yards. The drive was capped off with a 7-yard touchdown run by Brandon Bolden﻿.

It seems the Raiders saw everything they needed to see from No. 10, as he exited the game after the drive, replaced by ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿.

Other offensive standouts

Zamir White got off to another solid start against the Rams, contributing on the ground and in the passing game. The second-year running back finished the first half with 40 yards on 10 carries.

While in the midst of what's been a sneaky good Training Camp for Kristian Wilkerson﻿, he's come alive against the Rams. Through two quarters, he totaled 48 yards on three receptions.

A lot of the success of the offense can be attributed to the Raiders offensive line. The unit has only allowed one sack, while giving ample time for plays to process. The Silver and Black offense accumulated 233 net yards in the first half.

Pola-Mao to the house

The Raiders defense helped end the first half on a high note, thanks to safety Isaiah Pola-Mao﻿. The second-year defender from USC picked off Stetson Bennett with 1:44 left in the second quarter, taking it to the house for a 50-yard return.

Gameday Photos: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo(10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (28) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (99) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated after kicking a 46-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kana'i Mauga (43) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) returns an interception for a 50-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 30-yard field goal during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79), linebacker Amari Burney (56) and linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (42) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Adam Plant (52) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cam Sims (81) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons celebrates a touchdown during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) and offensive lineman Vitaliy Gurman Jr. (73) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end George Tarlas (79) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Damien Williams (32) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end John Samuel Shenker (86) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) celebrates after making a 2-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas (57) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (97) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during the preseason away game against the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders offense continues to impress through preseason

"I thought guys were just operating at a fast pace which is important in this offense," Jimmy Garoppolo said following the win over the Rams.
Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

After a week in Los Angeles, the Raiders return to the desert with a lot of momentum on their side.
How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Rams 

The Silver and Black take on the Los Angeles Rams for Week 2 of the preseason. 
Raiders están listos para segunda prueba

Tras derrotar a los 49ers, ahora los Malosos buscarán cerrar su semana en el Sur de California de manera positiva en su juego ante los Rams.

Coach McDaniels: 'I thought we made some progress' | Raiders vs. Rams

Aug 19, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the Preseason Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Rams - Preseason Week 2

Aug 19, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 34-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Preseason Week 2.
Highlights: Aidan O'Connell's best plays vs. Rams | Preseason Week 2

Aug 19, 2023

Watch rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell's best plays against the Los Angeles Rams in the second week of the 2023 NFL preseason.
Quick Snap: Raiders defeat Los Angeles Rams for second preseason win

Aug 19, 2023

After a week in Los Angeles, the Raiders return to the desert with a lot of momentum on their side.
Jimmy Garoppolo: 'It felt good to knock some of the rust off'

Aug 19, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recaps the Raiders' Preseason Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Isaiah Pola-Mao on his preseason interception vs. Rams

Aug 19, 2023

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao discusses his performance in the Raiders' Preseason Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
David Agoha ambushes Rypien for 8-yard sack on Rams QB

Aug 19, 2023

Defensive end David Agoha ambushes Rams quarterback Brett Rypien for a 8-yard sack during the fourth quarter.
O'Connell throws STRIKE to Wilkerson for 2-yard toe-drag TD

Aug 19, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell finds wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown against the Rams.
Tre Tucker makes ridiculous diving catch for 22 yards

Aug 19, 2023

Wide receiver Tre Tucker shows his hand strength on an impressive 22-yard grab during the third quarter against the Rams.
Rams CB gets Moss'd by Cam Sims for toe-tapping TD

Aug 19, 2023

Wide receiver Cam Sims high-points a fade for a 12-yard touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tre Tucker gets behind the Rams secondary for a massive 40-yard gain

Aug 19, 2023

Wide receiver Tre Tucker uses his speed to get behind the Rams secondary and catches the 40-yard pass from quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Halftime Report: Jimmy Garoppolo lights it up in first drive in the Silver and Black

Aug 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders lead the Rams, 20-10, with two quarters to go.
