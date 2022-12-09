Halftime Report: Raiders offense finds success early against Rams in first half

Dec 08, 2022 at 06:40 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Play of the game

Davante Adams set the tone early in this one.

His first catch of the game was a SportsCenter Top 10 catch over All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The receiver went up to grab the reception with one hand for 32 yards. Adams is the leading receiver for the Silver and Black through the first half with 71 receiving yards on three catches.

Derek Carr enjoyed a successful first half as well, finding six different receivers for 126 passing yards and completing nearly 70 percent of his throws. A red zone interception to end the half was unfortunate but something that may be improved on, going into the second half.

Another good day to run the ball

The NFL's lead rusher had a good first-half showing.

The Raiders have depended on the production of Josh Jacobs throughout the season and not much has changed in SoFi Stadium. The running back has 58 rushing yards on 18 carries, along with the Raiders' first touchdown of the game on the opening drive.

Along with Jacobs, running backZamir White and wide receivers Mack Hollins and DJ Turner have joined in on the rushing attack.

Living off the edge

On the defensive side of the ball, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones have been a dynamic edge rushing duo.

Crosby ended the first half with two tackles for loss, adding to his league-lead in that category. Jones, coming off an AFC Defensive Player of the Week performance, was able to make a momentum shifting forced fumble and fumble recovery the Rams offense from putting more points on the board.

Gameday Photos: Week 14 vs. Rams

View photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

