Halftime Report: Raiders trail the Bears through two quarters

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:25 AM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

The Hoyer to Adams connection

It was Davante Adams' game in the first quarter. Of Hoyer's 19 pass attempts on the day, he looked to Adams seven times.

No. 17 has accumulated five receptions for 48 yards, with his longest reception going for 15 yards as the Raiders trail the Bears, 14-3. Adams' seven targets in the first quarter are the most by any player in the first quarter of a game this season.

Raiders struggle to stop the Bears run game and D'Onta Foreman

Despite the Raiders putting together dominant defensive performances the last two weeks and holding Chicago to a quick three-and-out on their opening drive, they have had a hard time slowing down the Bears run game this half. Of the Bears' total yards of offense, 80 were on the ground. D'Onta Foreman leads the Bears offense in rushing yards with eight attempts and a total of 41 rushing yards plus two touchdowns.

National Tight Ends Day

On the day celebrating all tight ends across the league, Austin Hooper got in the action with a 12-yard catch from Hoyer in the second quarter. Rookie TE Michael Mayer had two targets but was unable to snag one for a catch.

Advertising