Hall of Famer Willie Brown Remembers Ken Stabler

Brown: "I know that getting ready in the locker room he was just nice and loose. He wasn't uptight. He wasn't walking around in a corner and hiding himself. He'd get up. He'd move around and say, 'okay boys,' in that Southern accent of his. He'd say, 'okay, boys, we're going to go get them today,' stuff like that. We'd say, 'okay, Snake, whatever you say.' He was just that kind of guy. He didn't get uptight and wasn't tight before the game or anything. He was nice and loose, ready to go."

Brown:"The game was pretty tight. Baltimore, they thought they had it, but knowing Snake and what he could do and how he played in that game, I knew we had a shot at it to win the game, because Snake was, like I said, very competitive. He was a challenging guy. If there was something there he was going to challenge it, going after All-Pros, going after whoever was playing in those particular positions. He was going to take advantage of it because he was very smart, and he knew his teammates, and he knew what they could do and [what] they couldn't do. He knew everything that his teammates could do for him. He did the rest. There he was on the sideline, cool and calm. He wasn't upset about anything. He was ready to roll. In that Baltimore game, we knew we had a shot. As long as there was some time on the clock, get the ball to Snake and he would get a touchdown for you."