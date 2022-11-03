'He changed the game': AJ Cole pays tribute to Raiders icon Ray Guy

Nov 03, 2022 at 12:05 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Following the passing of Hall of Famer Ray Guy, AJ Cole took to Twitter to remember the Raiders' legendary punter.

"Man...this hurts to hear. [R]est in peace to a LEGEND!!" Cole wrote.

Cole has often shared his respect for the Raiders specialists that have come before him, even sporting Guy's jersey during a practice in 2020 to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.

"I've said since I got here that I have a lot of pride in playing this position, especially for this organization, because of this history they have," Cole said Thursday. "The Raiders have the greatest history at the punter position of any franchise and that started with Ray Guy. The level that he got to where his name is pretty much synonymous with NFL punting, it's not something you see a lot. It's definitely a sad day. It's sad to lose a legend like that."

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) in the weight room before a walk through at 2020 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Monday, August 24, 2020. Cole can be seen wearing alumnus Ray Guy’s (8) jersey to honor the punter’s Hall of Fame career.
Guy was the first punter to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Raiders chose him at No. 23 in 1973. He spent his entire 14-year career in the Silver and Black, appearing in 207 games and punting 1,049 times for 44,493 yards (a 42.4 yards-per-punt average). He appeared in 22 postseason games, seven Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro six times.

