'He changed the game': AJ Cole pays tribute to Raiders icon Ray Guy

Cole has often shared his respect for the Raiders specialists that have come before him, even sporting Guy's jersey during a practice in 2020 to honor the punter's Hall of Fame career.

"I've said since I got here that I have a lot of pride in playing this position, especially for this organization, because of this history they have," Cole said Thursday. "The Raiders have the greatest history at the punter position of any franchise and that started with Ray Guy. The level that he got to where his name is pretty much synonymous with NFL punting, it's not something you see a lot. It's definitely a sad day. It's sad to lose a legend like that."