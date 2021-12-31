'He was our biggest fan': Fred Biletnikoff reflects on his coach and friend John Madden

The two went on to win Super Bowl XI together, with Biletnikoff being named the MVP of that game. The wins and the stats were not solely a product of Madden being a masterful game planner or drafting extremely talented players. From all accounts, including Biletnikoff's, he was just a genuine guy who cared about his players.

"One thing about John – John had a lot of respect for his players. And he was our biggest fan," the former receiver said. "Everybody on the team, John wanted to see them do great things. He was always encouraging us to be great. We just followed his lead, followed his personality."

One of the biggest things that brought joy to Biletnikoff was watching his coach "do his little gesturing" from the sideline. Madden was known for his passionate style of coaching, frequently getting animated on the sideline with the waving of hands, jumping up and down, or running full speed after referees. Biletnikoff was convinced that Madden could've played on the team alongside them with the athleticism he showed just from coaching.

"He was pretty agile for a big guy," Biletnikoff said with a big laugh. "Nobody talks about his agility, but he had some agility on that sideline being able to wave his hands and throw things and run up and down there. For as big as John was – I'll tell you what, he looked pretty damn good at running around there."