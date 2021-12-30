John Madden will forever intertwine generations
By Levi Edwards | Digital Team Reporter
It's rare to find someone who has the same level of significance to people over a span of five decades.
But whether you're a boomer, Generation X, a Millennial or even Gen Z, there is an overwhelming chance you've experienced the legacy of John Madden.
John Madden was on my father's television screen in Birmingham, Alabama, frequently when he was a child. My father grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, cheering for teams that became a thorn in the Oakland Raiders' side for the majority of the 1970s. Madden clashed with the Steelers 11 times as the head coach of the Raiders, including five playoff games. It's easy to forget now given Madden's success, but the Steelers handed Madden and the Silver and Black heartbreaking losses in the playoffs three times – the most notorious, of course, caused by Franco Harris' questionable catch.
"It really took a lot to persevere after the Immaculate Reception," my dad says now. "Once he came back from that, everything else was easy for him. Those battles with the Raiders made the Steelers who we are and the Raiders who they became."