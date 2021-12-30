That win, and Madden's retirement from coaching in 1978, opened up a world of broadcasting where Madden's legacy could live on. Fast forward nearly 30 years after Super Bowl XI, and I'm watching Super Bowl XL — the first NFL game I can remember — in my family's living room in Davidson, North Carolina. Watching the Super Bowl in my household was always a tradition, but this year was special. This was the first time my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch the game.

My dad's Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks, so obviously the stakes were high. But it was who was in the booth that caught my ear. Listening to Al Michaels and John Madden that night was the first time I could put a face and a voice to the name I knew vaguely from the video game series. And even though I knew nothing about football, never cared about football, never watched football – John Madden hooked me. The vigor and excitement of the way he described the game was second to none. He not only had the expertise, but those anecdotes... those sound effects... it kept a viewer drawn in.