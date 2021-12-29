Players, media, fans react to passing of football icon John Madden

@Raiders Wow, sitting around Saturday afternoon, I had the chance to watch the John Madden documentary, a story I'm very familiar with, but it was great to hear the stories and see the legend that John Madden really is. Truly the GOAT! RIP!
I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden - he was larger than life in the NFL world… but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! Honored to have played in last SB he would call in the booth… We love u & we’ll miss you Coach!
John Madden has died at the age of 85. Known to one generation as a Hall of Fame coach, another as the greatest broadcaster ever, and yet another for the video game that bore his name. A football legend. An American original.
Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏
If you were in my dad’s generation, you’ll remember him as a coach. If you’re in my generation, you’ll remember him as a broadcaster. If you’re in my son’s generation, you’ll remember him by the video game.
The Giants are saddened to learn of the passing of Bay Area sports and media icon, John Madden. We express our condolences to his family and all of those whose lives he touched. He was a Bay Area Giant.
