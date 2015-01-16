Head Coach Del Rio Presser Highlights

Coach Del Rio:** "We will bring toughness. Reggie spoke to that and we both believe in that. Everything we do, we want to be tough, and I'm talking about physically, and most importantly, mentally. One of the strong things that I think I've been fortunate enough to instill in some of the teams and players that I've been with is a mindset that we're in control of what we do."

Coach Del Rio: "This is a player's game. It takes more than talent. We're going to look to acquire talent, but it takes more than talent. It takes more than scheme. It really is that mentality, that mindset that if you really look at each and every successful organization, there is that mindset that permeates the building. We're going to teach, we're going to develop, we're going to make sure that our guys are well conditioned, and then we're going to compete. We have a lot of work to do and I'm excited to be here and excited to get started."

GM McKenzie: "For the culture and the environment that I wanted in the locker room, all the questions that we had in that regard, Jack hit it on the head."

Coach Del Rio: "I want to empower the players in the locker room to be accountable, to step forward, to take the team, to take the torch and build this thing great again."

Coach Del Rio: "This has a great history of tremendous football players and coaches that have come through here and been a part of what has now become the Raider Nation. This fan base is the best in the world. It's been incredible, the outpouring of love and welcoming coming my way, and the way of our family. I think an appreciation of that, having seen that greatness and having seen what it should be here really fuels me."

Coach Del Rio: "There are a lot of great memories and they came flooding back. It's an awesome place. It's a treat to be back. It's an honor to be back."

Coach Del Rio: "Great sense of pride. That's what we feel as a community. I take great pride in the performance of the Bay Area teams, and particularly East Bay. I'm an East Bay guy. You have to be one or the other; you can't be both. Don't tell me you're both, I don't want to hear you're both. I'm an East Bay guy and I've always been an East Bay guy."