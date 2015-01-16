Head Coach Del Rio Presser Highlights

Owner Mark Davis and General Manager Reggie McKenzie introduced Jack Del Rio as the new head coach of the Oakland Raiders.
Owner Mark Davis: "January 16, 2015 is a great day for the Raiders, and it's a great day to be a Raider."
General Manager Reggie McKenzie: "Coach Del Rio is a true Raider. Coach Del Rio is the man to lead the Raider organization into the future."
Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "Thank you, the Raider organization and the Raider Nation, the greatest fan base in the world. Thank you for such a warm welcome."
Coach Del Rio: "This is an organization that has been an excellent organization for a number of years, and it's fallen on some hard times recently, but the foundation is in place for us to be great again. I'd like to look at this moment as not really about me, even though I'm being introduced as the new head coach. I think it's more about 'we.' I'd like to look at this as a unifying moment in the history of the Raider Nation and this football team, this organization, this family."
Coach Del Rio: "We want to create a winning culture, and a winning culture is one where people come to work every day excited to be there. We want to create a winning culture where people are looking forward to going into work, where they understand the sacrifice that is needed. If we all sacrifice for each other we can accomplish great things. That's what I'm looking to build here."
Coach Del Rio:** "We will bring toughness. Reggie spoke to that and we both believe in that. Everything we do, we want to be tough, and I'm talking about physically, and most importantly, mentally. One of the strong things that I think I've been fortunate enough to instill in some of the teams and players that I've been with is a mindset that we're in control of what we do."
Coach Del Rio: "This is a player's game. It takes more than talent. We're going to look to acquire talent, but it takes more than talent. It takes more than scheme. It really is that mentality, that mindset that if you really look at each and every successful organization, there is that mindset that permeates the building. We're going to teach, we're going to develop, we're going to make sure that our guys are well conditioned, and then we're going to compete. We have a lot of work to do and I'm excited to be here and excited to get started."
GM McKenzie: "For the culture and the environment that I wanted in the locker room, all the questions that we had in that regard, Jack hit it on the head."
Coach Del Rio: "I want to empower the players in the locker room to be accountable, to step forward, to take the team, to take the torch and build this thing great again."
Coach Del Rio: "This has a great history of tremendous football players and coaches that have come through here and been a part of what has now become the Raider Nation. This fan base is the best in the world. It's been incredible, the outpouring of love and welcoming coming my way, and the way of our family. I think an appreciation of that, having seen that greatness and having seen what it should be here really fuels me."
Coach Del Rio: "There are a lot of great memories and they came flooding back. It's an awesome place. It's a treat to be back. It's an honor to be back."
Coach Del Rio: "Great sense of pride. That's what we feel as a community. I take great pride in the performance of the Bay Area teams, and particularly East Bay. I'm an East Bay guy. You have to be one or the other; you can't be both. Don't tell me you're both, I don't want to hear you're both. I'm an East Bay guy and I've always been an East Bay guy."
Coach Del Rio: "There's no short cut to being really good. There's no short cut to being a great player. You have to earn it. You have to work at it. You have to sharpen your skills. You have to work on your conditioning. You have to be a great teammate and not just be good yourself but lead people around you."