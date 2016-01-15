Head Coach Jack Del Rio Builds Solid Foundation For Raiders In His First Year

Not only did they win more games, Head Coach Del Rio's squad was effective playing on the road, boasting a 4-4 record away from home – something that previous regimes had not been able to accomplish.

In addition to the uptick in the win column, Del Rio also showed that he and his staff had the ability to develop the young Raiders' stars, as both quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack both enjoyed improved years in their second professional seasons.

Head Coach Del Rio referred to Carr as a "young talent," and that talent was certainly on display his second year under center, as the Fresno State-product saw him numbers improve across the board in his first season working under Del Rio and offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Similarly, Khalil Mack, the focal point of the Raiders' defense, also enjoyed a career year in 2015, showcasing not only his raw strength but this season, also flashing the type of finesse in the pass rush he didn't have as a rookie.

"He's an impressive young man," Del Rio said when first asked about Mack. "He was a tremendous talent coming out in the draft. He's off to a solid start. I think for him and for all the young players, and for all the players period, it's about putting in the work. There's no short cut to being really good."

And to say Mack was "really good," in 2015 would be a bit of an understatement, as he finished the season second in the NFL with 15 sacks, tied a franchise record with five sacks in a game, and also made a bit of history, as he was the first player in league history to earn All-Pro First-Team honors at two separate positions.

Yes, the Raiders won more games in 2015, and ultimately that's what Head Coach Del Rio and his staff will be measured by, but the impact of the Raiders' head coach runs deeper than just what appears in the win column.

Since he took the job one year ago, the Raiders built an 18,500 foot, state-of-the-art Performance Center, saw their young nucleus of stars continue to develop, won as many games as the two previous campaigns combined, but more importantly, they're relevant again in the ever-changing NFL landscape.

So, was the season a success?