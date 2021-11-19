Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

HENDERSON, Nev. – City of Henderson Mayor Debra March will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Cincinnati on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. March, elected as Mayor of Henderson in 2017, has sat on the Henderson City Council since 2009. She also serves as Chair of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Regional Flood Control District. March has lived in Nevada for more than 40 years and has called Henderson home for almost 30 years.

"Henderson is proud to be the home of the Raiders Headquarters and I'm truly honored to be part of the Salute to Service game and light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on behalf of our 332,000 residents," said March, the daughter of veterans. "We deeply value our veterans and are grateful to the Raiders for this opportunity to shine a greater spotlight on their service."

March's son, former United States Army Ranger David Price, served two deployments in Iraq and two deployments in Afghanistan. He received the Silver Star for gallantry in action, one of our nation's highest military honors. His story was featured in John Quinones' book, Heroes Among Us.

March joins David Manica (November 14 against Kansas City), Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."