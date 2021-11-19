Henderson Mayor Debra March to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Nov 19, 2021 at 03:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
DebraMarch_thumb_111921

HENDERSON, Nev. – City of Henderson Mayor Debra March will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus Cincinnati on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

March championed the Raiders' efforts to locate, secure and construct the team's business and practice base at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. March, elected as Mayor of Henderson in 2017, has sat on the Henderson City Council since 2009. She also serves as Chair of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Regional Flood Control District. March has lived in Nevada for more than 40 years and has called Henderson home for almost 30 years.

"Henderson is proud to be the home of the Raiders Headquarters and I'm truly honored to be part of the Salute to Service game and light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on behalf of our 332,000 residents," said March, the daughter of veterans. "We deeply value our veterans and are grateful to the Raiders for this opportunity to shine a greater spotlight on their service."

March's son, former United States Army Ranger David Price, served two deployments in Iraq and two deployments in Afghanistan. He received the Silver Star for gallantry in action, one of our nation's highest military honors. His story was featured in John Quinones' book, Heroes Among Us.

March joins David Manica (November 14 against Kansas City), Jim Murren (October 24 against Philadelphia), Tommy White (October 10 versus Chicago), Steve Wynn (September 26 versus Miami), Brian Sandoval (September 13 versus Baltimore) and Dr. Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon G. Adelson (August 14 against Seattle), on the list of those who have been extended the privilege to perform the honor in 2021.

Since the tradition began in 2011 in Oakland, many Raiders Alumni, celebrities and fans have had the privilege to light the Torch before each home game. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence in recognition of Mr. Davis' enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."

John Madden was the first to light the torch on October 18, 2011. The First Lady of Raider Nation Mrs. Carol Davis was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas, handling the prestigious honor prior to the Raiders' inaugural contest at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020.

Related Content

news

Sammy Hagar to perform at halftime on Sunday

Hagar will be joined by guitarist Vic Johnson from The Circle and this will be the first performance to be backed by the Raiders House Band.
news

Raiders and USAA visit Nellis Air Force Base for Salute to Service

P AJ Cole, LB Cory Littleton and TE Darren Waller joined members of the Raiderettes and Raiders staff, where they engaged with Airmen and their families.
news

Raiders promote LB Patrick Onwuasor

Onwuasor originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (9 am–3 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Multi-platinum singer Tinashe to perform National Anthem on Sunday

The lifelong fan of the Silver & Black also honored America prior to the Raiders-Chiefs contest in 2018.
news

Allegiant Stadium architect David Manica to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch

Manica's sterling architectural expertise was instrumental in making the Raiders' stadium vision come to life.
news

Marshmello to perform at halftime on Sunday

The DJ has clocked 12 billion streams across Spotify alone, and with 45 million monthly listeners on the platform, he is one of the top 30 most streamed artists in the world.
news

Raider Nation gets to witness Woodson Hall of Fame celebration this Sunday

Fans urged to be in seats early for the first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer's pregame tribute
news

Raiders host 'Friendsgiving' event for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Kicker Daniel Carlson, tight end Nick Bowers, long snapper Trent Sieg and Raiderettes joined a group of 19 youth for a "Friendsgiving" party, beginning with a tour of Allegiant Stadium.
news

Raiders promote DT Kendal Vickers

In a corresponding move, DT Darius Philon was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.
news

Raiders offer two alternate screening locations on Sunday (1 pm-7 pm) at Allegiant Stadium for fans attending November 14 game versus Kansas City

Fans are urged to download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium.
Advertising