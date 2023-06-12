'Commitment, Humility, Attitude, Motivation and Poise': How Champ Kelly is using his platform to impact local youth football

Kelly had a full army around him assisting the campers in drills and activities, including members of local high school coaching staffs and the Raiders' 2023 rookie class that Kelly played a hand in evaluating and bringing to Las Vegas.

"I'm excited for our rookies to have the opportunity to show their face, and they're loving what they're doing right now," Kelly said. "They're coaching and they're investing in kids what they've learned over the last few months and the last few years of their life."

Not only was the camp a great opportunity for the aspiring youth football players, but it was another chance for the Silver and Black newcomers to build chemistry with one another and learn more about the community they are now in.

"Coming up as a little kid, I went to a lot of camps like this thrown by former NFL players, other schools and colleges. But this is the first one I've been to thrown by an assistant GM. That's what's really special about this," said Chris Smith II, the Raiders' fifth-round pick from Georgia. "That just attests back to Champ Kelly's character. And being able to give back to the community is so special, to be able to give back what was given to me when I was a little kid."

Nearly 10,000 kids have attended Kelly's camps throughout the years, and several of his former campers have made their way into the NFL as well. While Kelly's job duties involve him growing the developing the Raiders roster, his life goals remain helping young men become leaders of men.