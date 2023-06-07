'Improvement doesn't necessarily come through acquisition' for Raiders offensive line

The Silver and Black offensive line boasts three players who have played together for at least five seasons in Miller, James and Brandon Parker. Parker started 13 games for the Raiders in 2021 before sustaining an injury in the Hall of Fame Game last preseason. After overcoming his injury, Parker finds himself in great position to earn reps again throughout the remainder of the offseason program.

"First of all, he's a great human being, and these are the kind of guys you want to have in your locker room. They help everybody," McDaniels said of Parker. "He works his butt off. He sets a great example for others. He's improved significantly in his own ways in the weight room this offseason, which is a tribute to him and the type of work ethic that he has. Came back from the injury last year, which took a while for an offensive lineman to do that, and then really has had an impressive offseason.

"Very unselfish, understands tackles, we use him both at left and right just to give him the opportunity to compete at all those spots. Embraces his role, embraces his opportunities, helps his teammates, communicates well with others. Just a good pro."

James agrees with the head coach, labeling Parker as one of his teammates who has helped him progress in the NFL. James joined the Raiders as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA in 2019, making the switch from guard to center. He's now going into his third season as the team's starting center, which he doesn't take for granted in the slightest.