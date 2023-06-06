How Divine Deablo used injury as an opportunity to improve as a player

He also finds himself in a different role within the defense. When he went down with his injury, he still felt like a young linebacker in the shadows of veterans such as Pro Bowler Denzel Perryman and Jayon Brown. Now going into his third season, he'll be depended on to be a leading force for the unit. Deablo described himself as "nervous" last year playing in a new system. With a season under his belt with Josh McDaniels and Graham, he's earned their respect.

"I'm really fond of Divine. I think he knows that, and we've given them a lot of responsibility," McDaniels said Tuesday morning. "He's wearing the green dot in practice, which is obviously a role that young players, once they have that on their shoulders, now they're responsible for more than just their job. They have to communicate to everyone else. They have to be alert and aware of situational football because they're essentially the quarterback of the defense once you have that responsibility.