Top observations from 3 days of mandatory minicamp

The development of the backfield

The depth in the running back room has been showcased throughout minicamp, with many opportunities for several running backs to shine, including returning players Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Brittain Brown.

While Bolden and Abdullah are the veterans of the unit, White and Brown are going into their second season still working to carve out roles. In their rookie seasons, White provided a few carries in third-and-short situations, while Brown primarily played special teams. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi spoke Wednesday of the approach the running back group has taken this offseason.

"[W]e always talk about your role is what you make it, and I think there hasn't been a greater opportunity than the one in the running back room for those young players like Zamir and Brittain," said Lombardi. "They've gotten a lot of reps, they've gotten a lot exposure, they've learned a lot, so there's no hiding anymore. ... The young players, they sometimes need to learn how to fail to succeed, and I think it's really what you're seeing.