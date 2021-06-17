How rookie Nate Hobbs is turning heads at OTAs and minicamp

Hobbs' ambitious comments have seemed to ring true early this offseason. The former Fighting Illini has grabbed the attention of the Silver and Black coaching staff – and his teammate Trayvon Mullen.

"I feel like he's going to be really talented," Mullen said. "He practices hard; he goes through his drills really well. I like the way he approaches practice. I feel like he's going to be a real good player for us as long as he just keeps his mentality up and keeps going hard every day."

Hobbs has received a large amount of snaps this offseason at the nickel cornerback position, a starting position up for grabs since safety Lamarcus Joyner left the desert for the New York Jets. While defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has expressed satisfaction with Nevin Lawson and Amik Robertson at the position, the poise that Hobbs has come in with as a rookie has been a pleasant surprise for him.