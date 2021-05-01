Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider

If there's a common theme for the road new Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs took to the NFL, it has to be "adversity."

The No. 167 pick out of Illinois overcame much just to get to his phone call from Coach Jon Gruden on Saturday afternoon. Hobbs went from being an under-sought high school prospect from Louisville, Kentucky, to scratching for snaps at the University of Illinois. He believes that the adversity he's had to go through to get to being drafted has made him ready for this opportunity.

"A lot of people didn't know who I was, and I got on the scene quick and made the most of that," Hobbs said, reflecting on his journey to the draft. "Got to college. I wasn't a high recruit; I was about a two-star, only had one Power-5 offer. I made noise when I was in college that got me to the position where I am now."

The cornerback also has dealt adversity off the field as well. Hobbs' father passed away when he was 12, leading him to help his mother raise his younger siblings with little income coming into the household. Hobbs found great solace in having his uncle and grandmother, who were influential in his life, in place of his deceased father. Sadly, they also passed away while he was attending Illinois.