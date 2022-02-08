How to Watch NFL Honors: Cliff Branch, Richard Seymour on verge of Hall of Fame

Feb 08, 2022 at 02:28 PM
The 11th annual NFL Honors – a primetime awards special which recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season – will air nationally at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 10 from Los Angeles.

This year's edition will air live on ABC, ESPN+ and NFL Network, hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key.

The show includes the announcement of the Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, and the reveal of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two Raiders are up for consideration to join the league's best of the best in the Hall: the late wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive end/tackle Richard Seymour. The Silver and Black duo are two of 18 finalists for the Class of 2022.

Tight end Darren Waller is the Raiders' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

For more information about NFL Honors, visit http://www.nfl.com/honors

