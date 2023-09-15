Presented By

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Bills

Sep 15, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 2 matchup.

Here is how to watch, listen and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Highmark Stadium

Sunday, September 17

10:00 a.m PT

Television Broadcast
Network: CBS
Play-by-play Kevin Harlan
Color Analyst: Trent Green
Sideline Reporter: Melanie Collins
week_2_broadcast_map

Raiders vs. Bills will be locally televised on CBS in the area in the blue. View full map here.

Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Color Analyst Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet (local geo restrictions apply). Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 9.14.23

Head inside The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
1 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
2 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
3 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
4 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) and cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
5 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
6 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
7 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
8 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
9 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
10 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
11 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) and defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
12 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
13 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
14 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
15 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
16 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
17 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
18 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
19 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
20 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
21 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
22 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and members of the defense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
23 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and members of the defense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
24 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
25 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
26 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
27 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
28 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
29 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
30 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
31 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
32 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running backs Sincere McCormick (47), Josh Jacobs (8), Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22) and Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
33 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running backs Sincere McCormick (47), Josh Jacobs (8), Zamir White (35), Ameer Abdullah (22) and Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
34 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
35 / 70

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders offense during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
36 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
37 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
38 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
39 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
40 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
41 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
42 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
43 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
44 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
45 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
46 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback David Long Jr. (23) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
47 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
48 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
49 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
50 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
51 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
52 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
53 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
54 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
55 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
56 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
57 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
58 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
59 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
60 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
61 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
62 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
63 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
64 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
65 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
66 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
67 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
68 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (92) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
69 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jordan Willis (92) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.
70 / 70

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
