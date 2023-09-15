How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Bills

The Raiders take on the Buffalo Bills in a Week 2 matchup.
Here is how to watch, listen and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills
Highmark Stadium
Sunday, September 17
10:00 a.m PT
|Television Broadcast
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play
|Kevin Harlan
|Color Analyst:
|Trent Green
|Sideline Reporter:
|Melanie Collins
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Color Analyst
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet (local geo restrictions apply). Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
Head inside The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 road game against the Buffalo Bills.