How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers

The Raiders are back home to face the Chargers in a Week 13 matchup.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, December 4
1:25 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Greg Gumbel
|Color Analyst:
|Adam Archuleta
|Sideline Reporter:
|AJ Ross
Raiders vs. Chargers will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in blue. View full schedule and map here.
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Color Analyst:
|Demian Reyes
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
Follow Along on Social
Postgame Coverage
