How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders at Jaguars

Nov 04, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders finish out their two-game road trip with a Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars

TIAA Bank Field

Sunday, November 6

10:00 a.m. PT

Television Broadcast Information
Network:CBS
Play-by-play:Andrew Catalon
Color Analyst:James Lofton
Sideline Reporter:Aditi Kinkhabwala
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AMKOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM. The online stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.3.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice in Florida before the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Albert Wilson (12) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95), defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard Alex Bars (64) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76) and tackle Jackson Barton (78) and during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice.
