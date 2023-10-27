Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

Oct 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
The Raiders travel to Detroit for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Ford Field

Monday, October 30

5:15 p.m. PT

Broadcast Information
Network: ESPN & ABC
Play-by-play: Joe Buck
Analyst: Troy Aikman
Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Westwood One
Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan
Analyst: Kurt Warner
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 81 or 226 for Raiders broadcast; Channel 88 for Westwood One.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our FacebookInstagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

