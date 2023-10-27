How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

The Raiders travel to Detroit for a Week 8 matchup on Monday Night Football.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
Ford Field
Monday, October 30
5:15 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|ESPN & ABC
|Play-by-play:
|Joe Buck
|Analyst:
|Troy Aikman
|Sideline Reporter:
|Lisa Salters
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One
|Play-by-play:
|Kevin Harlan
|Analyst:
|Kurt Warner
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Sirius XM Radio Broadcast: Channel 81 or 226 for Raiders broadcast; Channel 88 for Westwood One.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.
If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
