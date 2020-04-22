How to Watch: The 2020 NFL Draft

Many people were looking forward to watching the 2020 NFL Draft live in Las Vegas; however, COVID-19 had other plans, but don't fret because the show goes on!

Despite the pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will still take place April 23-25… just virtually. The Las Vegas Raiders have seven draft picks, including two in the first round, and it should be an interesting draft. For those of you planning to watch, there's myriad ways you can participate in the event despite watching from the comfort and safety of your couch.

Here's how to watch:

TV and Live Stream: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 5 p.m. PT

Round 2-3: Friday, April 24 4 p.m. PT

Round 4-7: Saturday, April 25 9 a.m. PT

In case you missed it, the NFL is raising money for COVID-19 efforts by hosting a Draft-A-Thon Thursday night. Tune in on social to Draft-A-Thon Live, a livestream in support of COVID-19 relief efforts featuring Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, special guest Kevin Hart and many more! You can learn more, here.