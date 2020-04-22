How to Watch: The 2020 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2020 at 12:09 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Many people were looking forward to watching the 2020 NFL Draft live in Las Vegas; however, COVID-19 had other plans, but don't fret because the show goes on!

Despite the pandemic, the 2020 NFL Draft will still take place April 23-25… just virtually. The Las Vegas Raiders have seven draft picks, including two in the first round, and it should be an interesting draft. For those of you planning to watch, there's myriad ways you can participate in the event despite watching from the comfort and safety of your couch.

Here's how to watch:

TV and Live Stream: NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC

Round 1: Thursday, April 23 5 p.m. PT

Round 2-3: Friday, April 24 4 p.m. PT

Round 4-7: Saturday, April 25 9 a.m. PT

In case you missed it, the NFL is raising money for COVID-19 efforts by hosting a Draft-A-Thon Thursday night. Tune in on social to Draft-A-Thon Live, a livestream in support of COVID-19 relief efforts featuring Rich Eisen, Deion Sanders, special guest Kevin Hart and many more! You can learn more, here.

Raiders.com will be providing ongoing draft coverage all week long, so make sure you're following the Silver and Black on all social platforms. You can also learn more about the 2020 NFL Draft in the Raiders App, which sends live push notifications regarding trades, news, updates, and more.

Related Content

news

Raiders sign entirety of 2023 draft class

All nine members of the draft class have put pen to paper.
news

Raiders sign fourth-round pick CB Jakorian Bennett

The Maryland cornerback was selected with the 104th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign second-round pick TE Michael Mayer

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound tight end out of Notre Dame was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign third-round pick DT Byron Young

The Alabama defensive tackle was selected 70th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

Raiders sign first-round pick DE Tyree Wilson

The 7th overall pick from Texas Tech signed his rookie deal with the Raiders Friday.
news

Brooks: The Raiders' 2023 draft class in review

NFL Network analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks gives his assessment of the Raiders' newest rookies based on his own experiences around the league.
news

Amari Burney looking forward to 'surreal' opportunity to earn roster spot alongside his cousin

The safety-to-linebacker convert, coming off an exceptional senior campaign at Florida, has family ties to Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson.
news

Nesta Jade Silvera is ready to 'hone in on everything' going from one valley to another

The Raiders' 2023 seventh-round pick is coming off his best collegiate season as an Arizona State transfer.
news

Christopher Smith II is driven to be consistent but not complacent

"Chris relies on his instincts and awareness to make plays on the football. He's a student of the game," GM Dave Ziegler said of the fifth-round draft pick.
news

What They're Saying: NFL analysts weigh in on Raiders draft class

Analysts around the media give their first impressions of the Silver and Black's 2023 draft.
news

Dave Ziegler reflects on 2023 NFL Draft and newest Raiders

The Raiders GM expressed his excitement to move forward with their new draft class.
news

Introducing the Raiders' 2023 Draft Class

Nine players heard their names called by the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's everything you need to know.

Latest Content

video

'We came in here and did what we needed to do': Raiders hold Broncos to 16 points in Week 1 win

Sep 10, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.
audio

Instant reactions to the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos | The 5th Quarter

Sep 10, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and NFL Network's Rhett Lewis react to the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
video

Coach McDaniels: 'We were determined to play our best football at the end of the game'

Sep 10, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media following the 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener of the 2023 season.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I thought a lot of guys stepped up today'

Sep 10, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the win over the Broncos, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and more.
video

Davante Adams talks Week 1 win, Jimmy Garoppolo and more

Sep 10, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams recaps the Week 1 victory over the Broncos, talks improving upon last year, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and more.
news

'Just does what it takes to win': Jimmy Garoppolo helps rally team past Broncos in his Raiders debut

Sep 10, 2023

The Raiders quarterback threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
audio

Coach McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo's Postgame Pressers | Week 1 | RPP

Sep 10, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo address the media following the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Remontada en último cuarto sella victoria sobre Denver

Sep 10, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo y Jakobi Meyers conectan en la zona de anotación dos veces para que Las Vegas inicie la campaña 2023 con el pie derecho.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Broncos - Week 1

Sep 10, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in the season opener of the 2023 season.
video

Josh McDaniels' locker room victory speech vs. Broncos: 'That's the way to compete for 4 quarters'

Sep 10, 2023

Go inside the locker room for Head Coach Josh McDaniels' postgame victory speech following the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos in the season opener of the 2023 season.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders win seventh straight over Broncos

Sep 10, 2023

The Silver and Black took home a one-point Week 1 victory over their AFC West rivals.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo calls game on clutch 8-yard run vs. Broncos

Sep 10, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo calls his own number to ice the game against the Denver Broncos.
View All
Advertising