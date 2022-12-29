Ice Cube, Too $hort and Joe Satriani headline entertainment on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Iconic artists Ice Cube and Too $hort will again take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-San Francisco game to give Raider Nation an encore performance. Longtime members of the Raider Nation, Ice Cube and Too $hort previously performed at intermission of the Raiders' first-ever regular season game in Las Vegas with fans at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ice Cube laid the foundation for the pioneering gangsta rap group, N.W.A. The group is widely recognized as one of the most influential in hip-hop, ranking at No. 83 on the Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Ice Cube was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A. in 2016. Cube also led a successful solo rap career, releasing five certified Platinum and two certified Gold albums. In 2020, Ice Cube joined fellow West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort to form the hip hop supergroup "Mount Westmore." The group just released its first studio album in December.
Oakland native Todd "Too $hort" Shaw is an acclaimed hip-hop artist, songwriter and entrepreneur who over the course of his nearly 40-year career as an artist, has cemented his legacy as a hip-hop heavyweight and pioneer of West Coast rap, having amassed six Platinum albums and four Gold certifications. With the release of his 22nd solo studio album "Ain't Gone Do It" in December 2020, $hort earned the unique distinction of becoming the only active hip-hop artist to have released an album in five different decades. He is also the only artist to have collaborated with Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.
World-renowned guitarist Joe Satriani, who will perform the National Anthem on Sunday, has sold more than 10 million albums across the globe, making him the most commercially successful solo guitar performer of all time. For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has accrued two Platinum and four Gold albums, earning him 15 Grammy nominations. His side project, "Chickenfoot," featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith, saw their debut album certified Gold and their second studio album debut at No. 9. Satriani continues to perform and create new music, recently releasing his 19th studio album, "The Elephant of Mars," in 2022.
Fans traveling to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday's game should note that kickoff has been changed to 1:05 p.m. and be advised of ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic on game day. Those arriving to the game via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.
For more information on the I-15 Tropicana Project, please visit http://www.i15trop.com. For directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, please visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.