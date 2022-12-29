Ice Cube, Too $hort and Joe Satriani headline entertainment on Sunday

HENDERSON, Nev. – Iconic artists Ice Cube and Too $hort will again take the Allegiant Stadium mainstage at halftime of Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders-San Francisco game to give Raider Nation an encore performance. Longtime members of the Raider Nation, Ice Cube and Too $hort previously performed at intermission of the Raiders' first-ever regular season game in Las Vegas with fans at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ice Cube laid the foundation for the pioneering gangsta rap group, N.W.A. The group is widely recognized as one of the most influential in hip-hop, ranking at No. 83 on the Rolling Stone's list of "100 Greatest Artists of All Time." Ice Cube was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A. in 2016. Cube also led a successful solo rap career, releasing five certified Platinum and two certified Gold albums. In 2020, Ice Cube joined fellow West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too $hort to form the hip hop supergroup "Mount Westmore." The group just released its first studio album in December.