Iggy Azalea headlines game entertainment for Sunday's Raiders vs. Texans matchup at Allegiant Stadium

Oct 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Fans attending this Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders game versus Houston at Allegiant Stadium are reminded to note that kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.

A special pregame performance in recognition of "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer," the league-wide initiative to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction, is set for Sunday that will feature Emmy award-winning, multi-platinum selling recording artist and author Rachel Platten. Rachel broke through with her uplifting pop hit, "Fight Song." The multi-platinum selling single topped countless music charts around the globe and has become an anthem for those battling cancer worldwide.

The National Anthem will be performed by JoJo, the award-winning singer-songwriter and actress who, at just 31 years old, is already a veteran of the industry. At age 13, JoJo burst onto the music scene with her self-titled debut album "JoJo," a certified Platinum record featuring the single "Leave (Get Out)," which made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut No. 1 single in the U.S. She followed that with a string of additional hits, including the Top 3 single "Too Little, Too Late." Her 2020 album, "good to know," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard R&B chart, and her song "Say So" with PJ Morton won the Grammy for Best R&B Song.

Sunday's high-impact halftime show will feature Iggy Azalea, the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling Australian musician best known for the smash hit "Fancy," the longest leading Hot 100 No. 1 hit by a female rapper in chart history. Her 2014 debut album "The New Classic," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, a first for an international female artist, spawned a U.S. chart-topping trifecta of worldwide No. 1 multi-platinum hits: "Fancy," "Black Widow" and "Problem."

