Important dates for the upcoming 2021 NFL Offseason

Mar 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
generic-release-football-2021-thumb

The NFL offseason is set to get underway this Monday, March 15. The Silver and Black will be getting prepared to reload their roster for the 2021 NFL season.

Here's a look a some key dates and deadlines for the NFL calendar this offseason, including free agency, the draft, and training camp.

March 15-17

  • Legal negotiating window ahead of free agency opens. Teams are permitted to contact and enter contract negotiations with players who become unrestricted free agents on March 17.

March 17

  • 2021 NFL league year, trading period, and free agency opens at 4PM ET. - Teams can sign new free agents and prior trades become official.
  • Teams must exercise all 2021 options on players who have options clauses in their 2020 contracts.
  • Teams must submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents and exclusive rights free agents.
  • All teams must be under the salary cap before 4PM ET.

April 5

  • Teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workout programs

April 19

  • All teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.

April 23

  • Last day of the restricted free agent signing period.

April 29 - May 1

  • 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland, OH.

July 15

  • Deadline for teams that designated a Franchise Players to sign a multi-year contract extension is 4PM ET. After this, player can only sign one-year contract that cannot be extended until after the team's final regular season game.

August 5-9

  • Hall of Fame Weekend, Canton, Ohio.

September 9

  • NFL Kickoff Game.

All dates and times are tentative and subject to change.

